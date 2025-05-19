Tributes paid to 'hero' father killed helping firefighters during blaze at former RAF base

David Chester, 57, died in the blaze. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

A “hero” man killed in a fire at a former RAF base died after helping firefighters “without hesitation”, his family has said.

57-year-old David Chester died during a blaze at Bicester Motion on Thursday – with firefighters Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38, also killed.

In a statement released via Thames Valley Police, Mr Chester’s family hailed him as a “hero” who jumped to aid firefighters “without hesitation.”

The heartbreaking tribute read: “Dave was the most amazing man we will ever know, we love and miss him so much.

“He was a loving and caring father, husband, son and brother.

Undated handout photo issued by Thames Valley Police of Dave Chester, who died at a blaze at a former RAF based in Bicester. Picture: PA

“He was Bicester born and bred, and known by almost everyone. Once you met Dave, you never forgot him or his quirky sense of humour.”

They continued: “You won’t find anyone who worked harder than he did, he built an incredible business from the ground up alongside the help of his family and friends.

“Bicester Motion has been a huge part of our lives, with many amazing memories and friends made along the way.

“Dave was always known as the man you went to when you needed any sort of help. This is exactly what happened on Thursday evening, he saw firefighters needing assistance and helped without hesitation.

“He was not a victim but a hero, he died the way he lived – helping others and putting them ahead of himself.

“Although he is no longer with us, he will always be in our hearts and his legacy will continue.”

A golden plaque has been placed at the entrance of the site, with a tribute that reads: “Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Bicester Motion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the sad loss of two firefighters and the member of the public. Love from the Bicester community.”

Ms Logan and Mr Sadler had been beloved members of the Bicester Rugby Union Football Club (RUFC), with chairman Paul Jaggers paying tribute to the pair on the team’s behalf.

Firefighters forming a guard of honour for two of Bicester's fire engines as they return to Bicester Fire Station in Oxfordshire. Picture: Alamy

He said Mr Sadler, who had been involved with the rugby club for more than 20 years and played senior men’s rugby for more than 10 years, always brought his “infectious smile and energy to every game”.

Ms Logan joined Bicester Vixens in November 2021, the chairman said, and her “determination to push herself shone” from her first session.

“We will carry their memories in our hearts into every game, training, social and everyday,” he said.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the blaze at 6.39pm on Thursday, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Explosions had been heard around the time of the incident, while residents described seeing “apocalyptic” black smoke rising above the area.

A fundraiser, set up by Bicester RUFC for the Fire Fighters Charity in memory of Mr Sadler and Mr Logan, has raised more than £8,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Fire investigators and Thames Valley Police are working to establish the cause of the blaze in what police previously called a “complex investigation which may take some time”.