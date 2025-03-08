Matt Frei 10am - 12pm
Breaking News
Barefoot man holding Palestinian flag spotted climbing up Big Ben
8 March 2025, 09:53 | Updated: 8 March 2025, 10:21
A man holding a Palestinian flag has been spotted climbing up Big Ben.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Social media images show a barefoot man stood on a ledge several metres up the Elizabeth Tower holding the flag.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "At 7.24am on Saturday March 8 officers were alerted to a man climbing up the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament.
"Officers are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. They are being assisted by the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service."
police confirmed Bridge Street - at the north end of Westminster Bridge - has been closed to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.
A brave person who climbed Big Ben with a Palestinian flag, he's there now asking for an end to police violence against protesters and freedom for Palestine. The road below is closed, full of police cars and a fire truck with a ladder. pic.twitter.com/KvdbeBhKHe— Liza Tóth JD #FBPE (@ipattorneyliza) March 8, 2025