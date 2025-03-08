Breaking News

Barefoot man holding Palestinian flag spotted climbing up Big Ben

The man is several metres up the Elizabeth Tower. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

A man holding a Palestinian flag has been spotted climbing up Big Ben.

Social media images show a barefoot man stood on a ledge several metres up the Elizabeth Tower holding the flag.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "At 7.24am on Saturday March 8 officers were alerted to a man climbing up the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament.

"Officers are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. They are being assisted by the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service."

police confirmed Bridge Street - at the north end of Westminster Bridge - has been closed to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.

Emergency services are trying to get him down. Picture: LBC