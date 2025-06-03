Biggest-ever £199,000,000 EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs tonight

3 June 2025, 13:13

EuroMillions tickets and a pen
Biggest-ever £199,000,000 EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs tonight. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

One lucky ticket-holder could bag the biggest lottery win the UK has seen if they scoop the top prize in today's record EuroMillions draw.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The jackpot is an estimated £199 million and would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

No one won the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday, meaning the top prize rolls over into today's draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of The National Lottery, said: “We are now on the verge of creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen, as the EuroMillions jackpot will be an estimated £199 million this Tuesday.

“If a single UK ticket-holder wins the lot, they’ll instantly become richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane whilst landing at the number one spot of The National Lottery’s biggest wins.

“Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.”

Read more: £148 million EuroMillions lottery winner 'leaves mansion to move in with his mum'

Read more: Hunt for the missing lottery winner: Winner of £10,000-a-month prize has week left to stake claim. Is it you?

national lottery booth
To play on a draw day, you'll need to buy your ticket before 7.30pm. Picture: Alamy

You can buy EuroMillions tickets online every day from 6am until 11pm. To play on a draw day, you'll need to buy your ticket before 7.30pm.

For every EuroMillions ticket you buy, you are also automatically entered into the UK Millionaire Maker game with a guaranteed £1million UK winner in every draw.

An Anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the existing record jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022, while just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year, while the biggest this year was £83 million in January.

