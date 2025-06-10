Biggest ever UK lottery prize of £208m up for grabs - making winner richer than Dua Lipa and Harry Kane

By Ella Bennett

The biggest lottery prize the UK has ever seen could be won on Tuesday after Friday’s EuroMillions draw had no winners.

The jackpot will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “Tuesday sees the £208 million EuroMillions jackpot still up for grabs.

“A win of this magnitude would create the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane while also landing them at the number one spot on the National Lottery’s biggest wins list."

He added the EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, meaning any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier.

This could mean we could see multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

One UK ticket-holder became a millionaire on Friday after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £2.02 million.

No players won the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot by matching the five Thunderball numbers, 03, 14, 31, 32, 34, and the Thunderball number 06.

You can buy EuroMillions tickets online every day from 6am until 11pm. To play on a draw day, you'll need to buy your ticket before 7.30pm.

An anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the existing record jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022, while just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year, while the biggest this year was £83 million in January.