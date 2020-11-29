Bird flu outbreak confirmed at North Yorkshire farm

29 November 2020, 10:59 | Updated: 29 November 2020, 11:45

Over 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a farm in North Yorkshire after an outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed
Over 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a farm in North Yorkshire after an outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Over 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a farm in North Yorkshire after an outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed.

Public Health England have said the risk to public health from avian flu is low.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss, said: "Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

"Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading and all the remaining turkeys at the farm will be culled.

"PHE has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

"Bird keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.

"We are urgently looking for any evidence of disease spread associated with this farm to control and eliminate it."

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

England could be out of restrictions ‘by spring’ if vaccine rollout successful, Raab says

43 mins ago

South Wales Police say they stopped 110 vehicles in the first 24 hours of their operation.

Welsh police stop couple crossing border to deliver Christmas presents to family

2 hours ago

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones are being remembered on the anniversary of the London Bridge attack

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones remembered on anniversary of London Bridge attack

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Hong Kong

Hong Kong to close schools amid virus surge

2 hours ago

A Christmas tree illuminates the Old Town Square in Prague

In Pictures: Pandemic puts paid to Christmas markets around Europe

3 hours ago

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Iran newspaper urges strike on Haifa if Israel killed scientist

4 hours ago

The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown

3 days ago

Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

4 days ago

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

4 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London