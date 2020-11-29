Bird flu outbreak confirmed at North Yorkshire farm

Over 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a farm in North Yorkshire after an outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Over 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a farm in North Yorkshire after an outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed.

Public Health England have said the risk to public health from avian flu is low.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss, said: "Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

"Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading and all the remaining turkeys at the farm will be culled.

"PHE has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

"Bird keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.

"We are urgently looking for any evidence of disease spread associated with this farm to control and eliminate it."

More to follow...