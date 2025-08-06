Birmingham Airport runway re-opens hours after 'in-flight emergency' forces private aircraft to divert

The Beechcraft fixed-wing aircraft developed landing gear problems on the journey to Belfast. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Birmingham Airport's runway has re-opened hours after a forced closure saw hundreds of flights diverted following an "aircraft incident".

West Midlands Police said one person had suffered minor injuries after a small aircraft made an emergency landing at around 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Three people were treated at the scene of an emergency landing - two of whom were crew members and one passenger.

Following the closure, the airport posted to X: "Our teams have worked as quickly as possible, in line with strict protocols, which must be followed to ensure a safe reopening of the runway following a prolonged closure."

The company that owns the plane, Woodgate Aviation, said in a statement the Beechcraft fixed-wing aircraft developed landing gear problems on the journey to Belfast.

"The aircraft returned to Birmingham and made an emergency landing and the main under-carriage collapsed on touch down," the company says.

"We were called at 1.45pm to an incident involving a light aircraft at Birmingham Airport. Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) paramedics and three paramedic officers were sent to the scene," WMAS said in a statement.

All flights are being held at Birmingham Airport following an "aircraft incident". Picture: Alamy

"Upon arrival we found three patients from the aircraft, all of whom were assessed and discharged at the scene."

Pictures from the tarmac show a light aircraft which appears to have no landing gear deployed surrounded by emergency vehicles.

All departures and arrivals at the airport have been stopped until at least 8pm, after officials initially announcing the closure would be lifted at 6pm.

It comes after the twin-engined Beech King Air, which had been heading to Belfast, declared an in-flight emergency and diverted to Birmingham.

The airport said in a statement: "Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed,"

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause."

Witness Britt Boore, who watched the plane come down at Birmingham Airport, told LBC: "It was so scary. It was really frightening because the first time it had come in to try and land it was quite low.

"It kind of took off right over our head then kind of did a left to go over towards Sheldon country park down where the park is.

"So it never actually went straight on. It had gone off to the side. So we kind of knew that something had gone wrong from then."

It is the same type of plane that crashed at Southend airport in July, killing all four people aboard.

The airport website is also reported to be down.

In a post on the Birmingham Airport Police X account, the force said: "We are at Birmingham Airport this afternoon after a small aircraft was involved in an emergency landing at around 1.40pm.

"Officers are among the emergency crews at the scene and one person has been reported to have minor injuries.

"The Civil Aviation Authority has been informed and the airport has suspended operations as an investigation is carried out."

One person has suffered minor injuries. Picture: Getty

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: "Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

"We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today, are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport. We will continue to issue updates when we can."