Birmingham Airport runway closed after 'in-flight emergency' forces private aircraft to divert

All flights are being held at Birmingham Airport following an "aircraft incident". Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Birmingham Airport's runway has been closed and flights are being diverted due to an "aircraft incident".

The airport said in a statement: "Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed,"

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause."

Pictures from the tarmac show a light aircraft which appears to have no landing gear deployed surrounded by emergency vehicles.

All departures and arrivals have been stopped until 6pm after the twin-engined Beech King Air, which had been heading to Belfast, declared an in-flight emergency and diverted to Birmingham.

It is the same type of plane that crashed at Southend airport in July, killing all four people aboard.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: "Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

"We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today, are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport. We will continue to issue updates when we can."

