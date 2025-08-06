Breaking News

Birmingham Airport runway closed after 'in-flight emergency' forces private aircraft to divert

6 August 2025, 14:59 | Updated: 6 August 2025, 15:13

Birmingham Airport, West Midlands, UK
All flights are being held at Birmingham Airport following an "aircraft incident". Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Birmingham Airport's runway has been closed and flights are being diverted due to an "aircraft incident".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The airport said in a statement: "Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed,"

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause."

Pictures from the tarmac show a light aircraft which appears to have no landing gear deployed surrounded by emergency vehicles.

All departures and arrivals have been stopped until 6pm after the twin-engined Beech King Air, which had been heading to Belfast, declared an in-flight emergency and diverted to Birmingham.

It is the same type of plane that crashed at Southend airport in July, killing all four people aboard.

BRITAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS-HOSPITAL
Picture: Getty

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: "Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

"We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today, are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport. We will continue to issue updates when we can."

More follows

Latest News

See more Latest News

A construction worker on a building site

Construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid

More health workers are warning of strikes over pay amid growing anger in the NHS about the system for setting wage increases.

Health workers warn more strikes could be on the cards

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover

First Channel crossing migrants arrive in UK as returns deal comes into force

John Torode and Gregg Wallace attend The Childline Ball 2019...

Scandal-ridden MasterChef returns to screens with sacked presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode
Norman Eshley (left) in his younger years.

George And Mildred star Norman Eshley dies aged 80

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England

Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

World News

See more World News

Firefighting vehicles drive towards a wildfire raging near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France.

France's largest wildfire of the year leaves at least one dead and forces thousands to evacuate

1 hour ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R)

US envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Trump deadline looms for Russia to agree Ukraine ceasefire

2 hours ago

President Trump recently expressed his delight that actress Sydney Sweeney was a registered member of the Republican Party

What does ‘registered Republican’ mean?

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News