Minister has 'had enough' of Birmingham bin strikes, as he blasts unions over 'disgraceful' behaviour

9 April 2025, 18:05 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 18:19

Bryant
Chris Bryant MP has blasted the unions of their 'disgraceful' behaviour amid the Birmingham bin strike. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A minister has "had enough" of the ongoing bin strikes in Birmingham, and said some of the unions' behaviour has been "disgraceful".

Sir Chris Bryant, Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism, told LBC's Tom Swarbrick said the possibility of strikes speaking is "unacceptable".

He urged unions to "get around the table" where they could negotiate and "come to a deal" as the strike reached its fifth week.

The Labour MP for Rhondda and Ogmore added that bin collections were a "fundamental" as it's what people pay for in their council tax.

"It's essential to make sure that people can get on with their daily lives. And so I urge the unions to get around the table, negotiate and talk."

Earlier, residents were left frustrated after Birmingham Council told them to "wash hands regularly", "wrap their food" and "use two bin bags" as the rubbish continued to pile up.

Tom Swarbrick demands to know why Birmingham bin strike is being allowed to continue

He told Tom Swarbrick: "I've had enough of it as well and I think the government's had enough of it.

"And frankly, some of what's gone on has been disgraceful and the union should get round the table and negotiate and come to a deal.

"I don't think it does anybody any favours to carry on in this way. We want a deal."

Read more: Birmingham Council tells residents to 'wash hands' amid bin strikes as 'mountains of rubbish' lines the streets

Read more: Birmingham residents warned of ‘bin raider’ scammers targeting people’s rubbish as strike enters fifth week

Council staff holding waste
Council staff holding waste. Picture: Alamy

He went on: "As I understand it, government ministers have been talking with unions and have made it very, very clear.

"I saw Lucy Powell last Thursday in the House of Commons, making it very clear that we want this resolved as fast as possible.

"It's not in anybody's interest to carry on like this," he added.

Tom Swarbrick investigates Birmingham's bin strike

'Stalemate'

Swarbrick probed Mr Bryant on this, adding that talks have "broken down" and reached a "stalemate".

"Why is there no urgency on this? You've declared it a public health emergency."

Mr Bryant responded saying: "Perfectly decent questions and I'm sure that those are all the questions that are being examined by the local government department at the moment.

"But in the end, the key thing is everybody needs to get round the table and negotiate. That's what happened with all the other strikes.

"I don't think that carrying on in this way, and for instance, the practises of barring lorries from getting through and all the rest of it, I mean, that is not on."

Two dumper trucks, several bin lorries and a tractor were used to clear piles of rubbish
Two dumper trucks, several bin lorries and a tractor were used to clear piles of rubbish. Picture: Alamy

