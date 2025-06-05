Birmingham bin strikes could last until Christmas as workers vote to continue action over pay and jobs

Bin workers in Birmingham vote to continue strikes over pay and jobs. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Unite has warned that the Birmingham bin dispute could last until December after workers voted to continue industrial action in a long-running dispute over jobs and pay.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The union said its members voted by 97% in favour of strike action on a 75% turnout.

Strikes began in January after Unite said the council told the bin workers they would face pay cuts of up to £8,000 – a quarter of their wages for some.

Talks have been held under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas but the dispute remains deadlocked.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “After smearing these workers in public since January and telling them to accept a fair and reasonable offer that never existed, the council finally put a proposal in writing last week.

“True to form, the proposal came weeks late and was not in line with the ballpark offer discussed during Acas talks in May."

Read more: 80 Days In: Birmingham City Council Heads to High Court Over Bin Strike Picketing Ban

Read more: Birmingham’s bin strike drags on - why have we forgotten about Britain’s second city?

Birmingham Bin Crisis. Picture: Getty

Ms Graham continued: “It had been watered down by the government commissioners and the leader of the council despite them never having been in the negotiations.

“It beggars belief that a Labour government and Labour council is treating these workers so disgracefully. It is hardly surprising that so many working people are asking whose side Labour is on.

“The decision-makers at Birmingham council need to get in the room and put forward an acceptable offer. Unite will not allow these workers to be financially ruined – the strikes will continue for as long as it takes."

She urged decision-makers to "let common sense prevail" during upcoming talks.