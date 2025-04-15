Birmingham 'ignores offer of help' from neighbouring Walsall despite month-long bin strikes

Rubbish bags in Poplar Road in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Birmingham Council failed to reply to an offer of help from a neighbouring local authority amid its long-running bin strike.

Conservative-led Walsall Council said it later rescinded its offer after not getting a response from Birmingham, which is run by Labour.

Rubbish has been piling up on the streets of Birmingham and there have been warnings of a public health emergency as hundreds of workers have been on all-out strike for more than a month.

The government has urged the striking bin workers to accept a pay deal, which they rejected on Monday.

Meanwhile the head of the union at the centre of the strikes warned LBC that the industrial unrest could "absolutely" spread across the UK.

Birmingham has saisd it is on course to clear the backlog of uncollected rubbish by the weekend on its own.

Walsall Council said it had given Birmingham access to its household waste and recycling centre - but had not heard back.

Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council, said, "We, in line we many other local authorities, offered support to Birmingham City Council in the form of access to our HWRCs.

"After a week, there were no signs of this being accepted, so we have taken the decision to take this offer off the table, so we can focus on continuing to deliver services in our borough."

Birmingham Council said in response that its own clean-up crews had taken thousands of tonnes of rubbish off the street in 11 days. Volunteer groups are also helping tidy up. The council did not address Walsall's claims specifically.

Birmingham Council leader John Cotton said: "Our work to clear the backlog is gathering pace and we will continue collecting waste over the weekend.

"I fully appreciate that there is still more to do, and I share the frustration of people across the city, but now that we are getting our crews out on time every day, we are starting to see a difference and I want to thank our amazing crews for their hard work over the last week.

"I also want to thank every citizen, community group and organisation that is helping with the clear-up. People are helping in neighbourhoods right across the city and their support is helping to clear our streets."

Spring Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, 15th April 2025: A man walks past fly-tipped waste in on Spring Road in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Unite said its members in Birmingham voted overwhelmingly on Monday against what the union described as the council's "totally inadequate" offer, which it maintained still included pay cuts.

The union's general secretary, Sharon Graham, said pay would be cut by up to £8,000 under the council's plans.

She urged the Government to call a meeting with the stakeholders to address the issues and bring the strike to an end, as well as to urgently consider Unite's proposal for debt restructure at Birmingham City Council.

Asked how likely it was that the bin strikes, which have gone on for over a month, could spread to other parts of the country, Ms Graham said: "Well, if other councils decide to make low paid workers pay for bad decisions that they did not make, workers paying the price yet again, then absolutely, of course, we all have to take action in those other areas."

Birmingham Council said it was disappointed that the vote did not go its way, but that "our door remains open" to continue discussions.

Further talks are planned for Wednesday.