Popular Biscoff treat urgently recalled from shelves amid health fears after 'undeclared' allergy risk discovered

25 February 2025, 11:17 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 11:18

A Biscoff ice cream product has been recalled
A Biscoff ice cream product has been recalled. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A popular Biscoff product has been urgently recalled after an undeclared ingredient was discovered, sparking health fears.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ice cream producer Cheshire Farm was ordered to recall its Biscoff Ice Cream and Caramelized Biscuit Ice Cream products because they contain hazelnuts - which is not mentioned on the label.

Anyone with a hazelnut allergy who unwittingly ate these products could face serious health problems.

Around 2% of children and 0.5% of adults in the UK have a tree nut allergy, according to Allergy UK.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "Cheshire Farm is recalling Caramelized Biscuit Ice Cream and Biscoff Ice Cream because they contain hazelnuts which is not mentioned on the label.

Read more: Urgent cheese warning as cheddars sold by Tesco recalled due to deadly listeria contamination

Read more: Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

Cheshire Farm Biscoff ice cream has been recalled
Cheshire Farm Biscoff ice cream has been recalled. Picture: Food.gov

"This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

"This recall has been updated to include the Biscoff Ice Cream."

The FSA added: "Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

"When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.

The affected batches of Cheshire Farm's 1L Biscoff Ice Cream tubs are under codes L23139, with a best before date of 19 November, 2024, and L23261, with a best before date of 18 March, 2025.

The affected batch of Caramelized Biscuit Ice Cream was sold under the code L24150, with the best before date of 29 November, 2025.

Cheshire Farm said that anyone who had bought these products should not eat them if they have a nut allergy, and instead should take them back to the shop for a refund.

The company warned: "If you have bought the above products and have an allergy to nuts do not eat them."

Cheshire Farm also said it did not have any affiliation with the Lotus Biscoff brand and its ice cream does not contain any Biscoff products.

