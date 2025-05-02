Biscuit firm boss sacked after slapping Emmerdale actress on the backside at awards do

2 May 2025, 09:26

The Gold Movie Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals
Gemma Oaten at the Gold Movie Awards in 2020. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

A McVitie’s executive has been fired after slapping Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten on the backside on stage at an awards ceremony - but he claims she told him to “go for it”.

Steve Jones was standing next to the actress after volunteering to go up stage to accept an award at the International Safety Awards when he slapped her on the bottom.

Ms Oaten, the ex-Emmerdale actress who played Rachel Breckle, was hosting the event at the International Safety Awards in Park Lane in London in June last year.

The then-head of Health, Safety, Environment and Security at McVitie's owner Pladis claimed it was not 'unwanted conduct'.

But an employment tribunal heard a colleague of his was upset by the incident after seeing a video of the slap and reported him.

A female colleague reported him for “violating morality and decency”.

Mr Jones was fired, after the investigation found his actions to be “ill-judged, insensitive, and in bad taste”.

An attendee snapped a video and picture of Ms Oaten presenting the awards
An attendee snapped a video and picture of Ms Oaten presenting the awards. Picture: LinkedIn

Ms Oaten was not named in the tribunal, and she posted on social media the next day that the event had been a “bloody good giggle”.

“I always try and deliver the right mix of the heart and deep stuff with the fun and naughtiness when hosting and delivering keynote,” she said.

“I think anyone there last night will agree there was plenty of both, especially the latter.”

Mr Jones has appealed the sacking, and is counter-suing Pladis for unfair dismissal on the basis that Ms Oaten did not feel “distressed” or “harassed”, and “made no complaint”.

The Tribunal Judge Rebecca Peer has said: “Having considered all of the evidence and in light of my findings above, I am satisfied that the claimant was made aware of the scope of the investigation and the purpose of the disciplinary hearing.”

“I do not accept that he did not know what was at stake. I note that during the disciplinary hearing he did acknowledge that in hindsight the behaviour was not acceptable."

“He slapped a woman on the bottom before colleagues when attending a public event as a representative of the company, and visibly so”.

