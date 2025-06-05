Bishop and Colman's mustard heir face discipline over safeguarding failings in church sex abuse scandal

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned after the Makin review. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Seven Church of England clergy including a bishop face being disciplined after a damning abuse report which prompted Justin Welby's resignation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Retired former Bishop of Durham Paul Butler is among those who could be banned from ministry as a result of investigations following the Makin review - but former archbishop of Canterbury George Carey will not face any action.

The report, published last year, concluded that abuse carried out for decades by Christian camp leader John Smyth was known about and not acted upon by various people within the Church.

Former Archbishop of Canterbudy lord Carey will face no further action. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Culture of fear and silence' stopped senior Church officials calling for Archbishop to resign, Bishop claims

Read More: Justin Welby's son breaks silence on former Archbishop of Canterbury's resignation following damning review into abuse

While the review led to the eventual resignation of Mr Welby as the most recent Archbishop of Canterbury, the Church's national safeguarding team (NST) undertook to look at all clergy criticised within the report.

In an update on Thursday, the Church said Bishop Paul and six others are to face disciplinary proceedings under the Clergy Discipline Measure (CDM).

CDM outcomes can range from a conditional discharge where no penalty is imposed, to removal from office, resignation by consent and a lifetime ban from ministry.

While a new process, replacing the CDM, was approved by the Church's parliament earlier this month to include defrocking, it is not thought this will be in place in time for these cases.

Lord Carey, who was named in the Makin report, had been one of 10 clergy revealed in February as facing possible action.

But the NST has confirmed 89-year-old Lord Carey, Reverend Paul Perkin and Reverend Hugh Palmer will face no further action.

As there is a 12-month time limit on cases being brought, the NST had to ask for permission of the President of the Tribunals to bring a CDM "out of time".

Permission was granted in only seven of the 10 cases and the NST said it "entirely respects" the decision from the "independent judicial process".

Others named as facing CDMs include Reverend Sue Colman - the wife of the Colman's mustard heir Sir Jamie Colman.

The Makin report concluded Mrs Colman, associate minister at St Leonard's Church in Oakley, near Basingstoke in Hampshire, was aware of Smyth's abuse before being ordained and noted that she and her husband visited Smyth in Africa in the 1990s and funded the Smyths through a personal trust.

Around a week after the Makin report was published, the Diocese of Winchester said Mrs Colman had been asked to "step back from all ministerial duties".

The rest facing possible disciplinary action are Reverend Roger Combes, Reverend Andrew Cornes, Reverend Tim Hastie-Smith, Reverend Nick Stott and Reverend John Woolmer.

The NST said it will make no further comment on the cases while CDM proceedings are under way and no timeline has been given for when they might conclude.