Bishop who went viral for telling a choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' apologises

2 August 2025, 06:57

Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham.
Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham. Picture: TikTok

By Danielle Desouza

A bishop who told a choir at a church concert performing in front of hundreds of people to stop its "terrible racket" and get out of his house has issued an apology.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The City Academy Voices choir was wrapping up its performance at St Andrew's church in Holborn, central London, on Friday July 25 when all of the lights suddenly came on.

Jonathan Baker, 58, the Bishop of Fulham, could be seen grabbing the microphone as he stood on stage with no shoes and a blue dressing gown to demand that the 360-strong audience get out of his abode.

In a viral TikTok clip, he could be heard shouting at the crowd: "You are in my house.

"It's gone past 10pm and this is a terrible racket."

Read more: More mothers to get 24/7 access to breastfeeding support

Read more: Lime axed in west London borough after mounting complaints about e-bike safety

Jonathan Baker, who told a choir to 'leave his house', but has since apologised.
Jonathan Baker, who told a choir to 'leave his house', but has since apologised. Picture: Shutterstock

He added: "Goodnight. You are in my house – can you leave it now please. Thank you, it's over."

He has since directly apologised to the City Academy Voices choir.

"I write to apologise for the distress and offence I caused in bringing the concert to a premature end," he said in a statement obtained by Sky News.

"This should not have happened … I also apologise for remarks which were made in haste, and which have understandably caused hurt and distress.

"I have lived here on site at St Andrew's for 10 years, for much of which City Academy has rehearsed and performed here.

"You have been, and continue to be, welcome - and I hope that you will be able to continue the relationship with us.

Download the LBC app now.
Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC

"I can give you every assurance that the events of Friday evening will not recur, and I apologise again to performers (especially those unable to perform at the end of the evening) and the audience alike."

Mr Baker had demanded for the performance to stop because it was 10pm - and says he didn't realise the choir had booked the church until 11pm.

The choir told Sky News it was "upsetting" that they were unable to finish their show as planned, but "hold no hard feelings and wish the bishop well".

"If anyone is thinking of joining one of our choirs, the City Academy Voices rehearse on Mondays in central London. Dressing gowns optional," a spokesperson added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min speaks during a press conference ahead of a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea.

'It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career': Son Heung-min announces Tottenham departure
Emma Raducanu hits a return to Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

Emma Raducanu out of Canadian Open after losing in straight sets to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova
Patients in the waiting room in the NHS East Quay Medical Centre, Bridgwater, Somerset.

'Invisible' NHS waiting list 'crisis' leaves three million without care after GP referral, new data shows
More new mothers will be able to access 24/7 breastfeeding support after the Government extended a national helpline.

More mothers to get 24/7 access to breastfeeding support

Electric Lime Bicycles In London

Lime axed in west London borough after mounting complaints about e-bike safety

Lucy Reed died during a day trip to seaside town Cleethorpes.

Girl, 15, died after swimming on 'full stomach' of pizza and chips during day trip to British seaside town

World News

See more World News

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) visiting a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

7 hours ago

The files come from a case Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hope that the files would be released, says her family

10 hours ago

Firefighters work to subdue the Monroe Canyon Fire near Monroe, Utah, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

US wildfires including ‘megafire’ burning so hot they created ‘fire clouds’ as iconic Grand Canyon landmark destroyed

18 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News