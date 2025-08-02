Bishop who went viral for telling a choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' apologises

Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham. Picture: TikTok

By Danielle Desouza

A bishop who told a choir at a church concert performing in front of hundreds of people to stop its "terrible racket" and get out of his house has issued an apology.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The City Academy Voices choir was wrapping up its performance at St Andrew's church in Holborn, central London, on Friday July 25 when all of the lights suddenly came on.

Jonathan Baker, 58, the Bishop of Fulham, could be seen grabbing the microphone as he stood on stage with no shoes and a blue dressing gown to demand that the 360-strong audience get out of his abode.

In a viral TikTok clip, he could be heard shouting at the crowd: "You are in my house.

"It's gone past 10pm and this is a terrible racket."

Jonathan Baker, who told a choir to 'leave his house', but has since apologised. Picture: Shutterstock

He added: "Goodnight. You are in my house – can you leave it now please. Thank you, it's over."

He has since directly apologised to the City Academy Voices choir.

"I write to apologise for the distress and offence I caused in bringing the concert to a premature end," he said in a statement obtained by Sky News.

"This should not have happened … I also apologise for remarks which were made in haste, and which have understandably caused hurt and distress.

"I have lived here on site at St Andrew's for 10 years, for much of which City Academy has rehearsed and performed here.

"You have been, and continue to be, welcome - and I hope that you will be able to continue the relationship with us.

"I can give you every assurance that the events of Friday evening will not recur, and I apologise again to performers (especially those unable to perform at the end of the evening) and the audience alike."

Mr Baker had demanded for the performance to stop because it was 10pm - and says he didn't realise the choir had booked the church until 11pm.

The choir told Sky News it was "upsetting" that they were unable to finish their show as planned, but "hold no hard feelings and wish the bishop well".

"If anyone is thinking of joining one of our choirs, the City Academy Voices rehearse on Mondays in central London. Dressing gowns optional," a spokesperson added.