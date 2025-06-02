Bizarre video shows Liz Truss promoting whiskey brand for bare-knuckle fighter convicted of attacking pensioner, 78

2 June 2025

Liz Truss, right, appeared in a bizarre video promoting Dougie Joyce, right, and his whiskey brand.
Liz Truss, right, appeared in a bizarre video promoting Dougie Joyce, right, and his whiskey brand. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has appeared with convicted bare-knuckle fighter Dougie Joyce in a promotional video for his Irish whiskey brand.





The country's shortest-ever serving leader appeared as the guest of honour at a launch party for Joyce's whiskey brand.

In a clip posted to Instagram, she can be seen in attendance at the dinner party.

She can be heard mimicking Joyce's catchphrase, swapping “Dougie Joyce loves ya”, for “Liz Truss loves you” as she displays a bottle of "Joyce’s Irish Whiskey".

Joyce said Ms Truss had been a “tremendous support” when they spoke about the future of business and his brand.

Joyce added: “Having her there truly meant a lot and added a distinguished touch to the occasion.

Read more: Nigel Farage is 'introducing poison' to British politics, Sir Keir Starmer says, as he brands Reform 'Liz Truss 2.0'

Read more: Liz Truss to launch ‘uncancellable’ social media network to take on ‘deep state’ and mainstream media

The former PM is heard saying "Liz Truss loves ya in the clip.
The former PM is heard saying "Liz Truss loves ya in the clip. Picture: Instagram

"I am grateful for her support and the insights she shared, which will undoubtedly inspire us all as we look to 2026 and beyond."

A source close to Ms Truss reportedly told The Sun she had not been paid to appear at last month’s event, which was held at non-league football side Scunthorpe United’s stadium.

Joyce, 36, was previously jailed for causing grievous bodily harm after assaulting a 78-year-old man inside a pub on Thomas Street, Manchester.

Police described him as "an aggressive and violent man who intended to intimidate and inflict pain on a vulnerable 78 year old man by carrying out this horrendous assault".

Ms Truss has since faced backlash for appearing in the promotional video with Joyce, who was sentenced to 19 months in jail for his attack on an old-age pensioner.

A spokesman for Ms Truss said: “She attended the event to support the people working to regenerate the town and Scunthorpe FC.”

Later posting on x, Truss said: "The @TheSun is trashing my attendance at the Scunthorpe United FC Stadium Weekender - an event I attended to support the town and the football club.

"The journalist said: 'It doesn't make a huge amount of sense that she would go to Scunthorpe for free.

"They couldn't believe I would go there without being paid."

