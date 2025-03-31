'Explosions' heard as huge blaze engulfs industrial estate in Blackburn

A huge fire has broken out in Blackburn. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A huge blaze has engulfed an industrial estate in Blackburn - with "explosions" heard in the area.

Ten fire engines were called to the scene on Sett End Road West, Blackburn, just before 1am on Monday.

It followed reports of multiple explosions in the area, with the blaze understood to have started at a factory.

Locals have been warned keep windows and doors shut as the fire continues to rage on.

Firefighters are working to stop it spreading further to a nearby building on the site, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Royal Blackburn Hospital is near the industrial estate but currently remains open.

Large fire in #blackburn multiple fire engines on scene, been ongoing for over an hour. they are still trying to put it out. pic.twitter.com/vQRD3fqI6m — Jacob Dean (@JacobDe75983602) March 31, 2025

Lancashire Police said they were assisting with road closures in the area.

A statement from the fire service said: "Ten fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, a water tower, a firefighting robot, high volume pump and drone are in attendance and trying to extinguish the fire.

"Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to a nearby building on the site.

"The fire involves plastics and there is a significant smoke plume affecting the local area.

"Local residents and business are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed."