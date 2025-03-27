Blockbuster set for stunning return with London pop-up shop

By Jacob Paul

Blockbuster is making a stunning return for a limited time with a new pop-up shop in Soho, London.

The iconic high-street DVD and VHS vendor vanished from our streets in 2013 after going bust.

Now, more than a decade later, the beloved rental store is returning for a limited time only in collaboration with KitKat.

The pop-up will open from April 9 to April 12. It will promote the the launch of KitKat’s new sharing bars range.

Visitors will get a blast from the past as they trawl through physical video cases that are something of a rarity these days due to the launch of streaming sites like Netflix.

Those who need a rest flicking though stacks of video cases can take a break in the pop-up store's chill out zone.

Just like back in the 90s, customers will be able to experience retro TVs and "rent" a video.

But it won't be a full-on blast from the past - with shoppers receiving a streaming code for their chosen film when they bring a VHS case to the payment counter.

Stephanie Scales, marketing manager for KitKat, told Metro: "It’s more important than ever to stay connected with others in today’s hectic world.

"Whether it’s with friends, family or loved ones, we want to take the nation back to when times were simpler and reclaim the joy of picking out a movie to watch together.

"By KitKat sharing bars partnering with Blockbuster to take cosy nights in together to another level, we hope that we can help Brits properly savour their downtime and break better!"

Blockbuster employed 84,300 people globally and operated 9,094 stores at its peak. At the time of closure it had 528 stores and employs 4,190 staff.

The first Blockbuster store in the Britain opened in south London in 1989.