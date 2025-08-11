Blue Peter legend dies aged 92

Biddy Baxter has died aged 92. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Biddy Baxter, the long-serving editor of Blue Peter, has died aged 92.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Leicester-born producer is credited with turning the children's show into a television institution over the course of more than two decades.

She was editor of the programme between 1965 and 1988 and introduced iconic ideas such as the famous Blue Peter badge.

Other elements such as location filming was introduced, with more pet appearances and appeals to collect old toys and silver paper for good causes.

Baxter won two Bafta awards and receiving 12 nominations as the helm of the show.

She was awarded the programme’s highest honour, a gold Blue Peter badge, when she left in 1988.

Read more: Grandfather dies after eating 'half-cooked chicken' on Canary Islands holiday

Read more: Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

Biddy Baxter was editor of Blue Peter for 26 years. Picture: Alamy

Baxter carried on as a consultant to the BBC directors general John Birt and Michael Checkland following her departure.

In 2013, she received the special award at the Bafta children’s awards.

She made an MBE in 1981 and in 2023 founded a trust that helped talented music scholars study postgraduate degree.

“I didn’t want to do anything other than Blue Peter,” she told The Guardian in an interview.

“I certainly never wanted to be an administrator or in charge of anything.“It was an absolute dream and I never wanted to do anything else.

“It was a terrific time to be in television.”