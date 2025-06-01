Boat on River Thames 'explodes' with nine people injured 'including baby' and transferred to hospital after blaze

1 June 2025, 18:02

Boat on River Thames 'explodes' with nine people injured 'including baby' and transferred to hospital
Boat on River Thames 'explodes' with nine people injured 'including baby' and transferred to hospital. Picture: Wiltshire999s

By Shannon Cook

A boat on the River Thames has exploded, with nine people injured in the blast 'including a baby'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boat "exploded" and burst into flames on the River Thames.

Firefighters were seen extinguishing the blaze on the residential boat on the banks of the river near Lechlade, Gloucestershire, shortly after midday yesterday.

Wiltshire Police confirmed nine people had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Wiltshire 999s reported that a baby was among the injured.

The severity of the injuries of the nine people is unknown.

Wiltshire Police confirmed nine people had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.
Wiltshire Police confirmed nine people had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. Picture: Wiltshire 999s

A police spokesperson said: “We responded to a reported fire on a residential boat in the River Thames near Lechlade just before midday on Saturday (May 31).

“Nine people sustained injuries and were transported to hospital.

“A section of the river was closed and enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

Wiltshire Police confirmed nine people had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.
Wiltshire Police confirmed nine people had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. Picture: Wiltshire 999s

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yates on the podium, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, celebrates after winning the 21th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2025. Sport - cycling. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse) Credit: LaPresse/Alamy Live News

Britain's Simon Yates wins first Giro d'Italia title in Rome

Sam was driving on the A34 near Manchester on Monday when his car suddenly left the road.

Race Across the World contestant Sam Gardiner, 24, dies in car crash as family pay tribute to his 'joy and energy'
An investigation has found trending mental health TikTok videos are spreading misinformation about mental health

'Feeling anxious? Eat an orange in the shower': Over half of top 100 Tik Tok mental health advice videos contain misinformation
Police warning to uber drivers after 'drunk passengers' found abandoned on dark motorway

Police warning to taxi drivers after 'drunk passengers' abandoned on motorway after being sick in Uber
The awards were hosted at the Hackney Empire in London

Chaos at British Soap Awards after bomb threat prompts emergency evacuation

Sir Chris Hoy, Olympic champion, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023.

Chris Hoy says 'life doesn't stop' eight months after revealing terminal cancer diagnosis

World News

See more World News

IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin features in a video posted to X, captioned: "I visited the area of one of the GHF humanitarian aid distribution centers to set the record straight."

IDF denies responsibility after reports of 31 dead in Israeli attack near aid site

48 mins ago

Climate activist Greta Thunberg with other activists from a human rights organization meets with journalists in Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025, ahead of their departure for the Mideast.

'We have to keep trying': Greta Thunberg sets sail on journey to bring aid relief to Gaza as activist is joined by 11 others

1 hour ago

British surgeon Dr. Victoria Rose describes the catastrophic scene at Nasser Medical Complex

'Absolute carnage': British doctor describes horror in Gaza hospital after Israel 'opens fire' on aid centre

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News