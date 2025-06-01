Boat on River Thames 'explodes' with nine people injured 'including baby' and transferred to hospital after blaze

Boat on River Thames 'explodes' with nine people injured 'including baby' and transferred to hospital. Picture: Wiltshire999s

By Shannon Cook

A boat on the River Thames has exploded, with nine people injured in the blast 'including a baby'.

The boat "exploded" and burst into flames on the River Thames.

Firefighters were seen extinguishing the blaze on the residential boat on the banks of the river near Lechlade, Gloucestershire, shortly after midday yesterday.

Wiltshire Police confirmed nine people had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Wiltshire 999s reported that a baby was among the injured.

The severity of the injuries of the nine people is unknown.

A police spokesperson said: “We responded to a reported fire on a residential boat in the River Thames near Lechlade just before midday on Saturday (May 31).

“Nine people sustained injuries and were transported to hospital.

“A section of the river was closed and enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”