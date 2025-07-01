Breaking News

‘Death to the IDF’ chant wasn’t inciting violence, claim band at centre of Glastonbury anti-Semitism storm

By LBC Staff

The rapper who led a chant of “death, death to the IDF” on stage at Glastonbury has claimed he wasn’t trying to incite violence.

Bob Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, posted on Instagram today denying that he was calling for the death of Jews.

He said the chant was intended to call for “the dismantling of a violent military machine.”

His statement on social media comes after he was dumped by his agent and management, and had his US Visa revoked.

The punk rap duo posted on Instagram today: "Today, a good many people would have you believe a punk band is the number one threat to world peace.

"Last week it was a Palestine pressure group, the week before that it was another band. We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine.

"A machine whose own soldiers were told to use "unnecessary lethal force" against innocent civilians waiting for aid.

"We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction."

The UK's chief rabbi today strongly criticised "the airing of vile Jew-hate at Glastonbury.”

Writing on X, Sir Ephraim Mirvis wrote: “This is a time of national shame. The airing of vile Jew-hatred at Glastonbury and the BBC's belated and mishandled response, brings confidence in our national broadcaster's ability to treat antisemitism seriously to a new low.”

It emerged earlier that BBC boss Tim Davie was 'consulted on the IDF chant' while attending Glastonbury moments after the controversial performance.

Mr Davie, who was visiting Worthy Farm at the time of the performance, was reportedly briefed on the situation by BBC staff, ultimately deciding that the performance should not be made available for playback.

However, the performance was still allowed to go out on livestream, meaning the controversial 'death to the IDF' chants could be viewed for around five hours after the performance took place.

The corporation has faced strong criticism for continuing to livestream the performance on iPlayer with on-screen warnings about discriminatory language.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom saying it was "very concerned" by the decision and the Culture Secretary claimed the issue should have been foreseeable and constituted "a problem of leadership" for the BBC.

Irish rap trio Kneecap, including member Liam Og O hAnnaidh who appeared in court earlier this month charged with a terror offence, took to the stage directly after Bob Vylan and led chants of "Free Palestine".

On Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said it had launched a probe into both performances after reviewing video footage and audio recordings, with a senior detective appointed to lead the investigation.

A police spokesman said: "This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage.

"The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes."

In a statement on Monday, the BBC said: "Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC's output but one performance within our livestreams included comments that were deeply offensive.

"The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.

"The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves.

"We welcome Glastonbury's condemnation of the performance.

"The performance was part of a livestream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer.

"The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

"In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand.

"The team were dealing with a live situation, but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen."

US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau announced that Bob Vylan's US visas had been revoked due to "their hateful tirade at Glastonbury", with the duo scheduled to tour in Chicago, Brooklyn and Philadelphia in October.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the Commons on Monday the Government was "exasperated" with the "lack of account from the leadership" at the BBC.

Ms Nandy said the incident at Worthy Farm had raised "very, very serious questions at the highest levels of the BBC about the operational oversight and the way in which editorial standards are understood", adding that she wanted to see "rapid action" from the broadcaster.

Glastonbury Festival organisers also condemned Bob Vylan's chants, saying it was "appalled" by what was said on stage, adding "there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence".