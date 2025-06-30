Bob Vylan 'dropped by agents' after 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant - as future gigs face the axe

On Saturday, rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF.". Picture: Anthony Devlin/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

By LBC Staff

The punk duo Bob Vylan who led chants of ‘death to the IDF’ have been dumped by their management and agent, it has emerged.

The United Talent Agency (UTA) dropped the British punk-rap duo after high-level talks over the weekend, according to reports.

UTA declined to comment, but the band’s page has been removed from the agency’s website. According to the Jewish Chronicle, the band’s management have also parted company with them.

LBC also understands that venues due to host Bob Vylan are holding talks over whether to go ahead with gigs.

The group is scheduled to perform at Paradiso in Amsterdam on 12 September, but LBC can reveal internal discussions are underway following the group's Glastonbury set.

RADAR Festival in Manchester and Boardmasters in Newquay, Cornwall, are under pressure to clarify whether Bob Vylan will be allowed to perform in the coming weeks.

Manchester's RADAR festival at the O2 Victoria Warehouse is set to host the group on the 5th and 6th July, whilst their Boardmasters set is scheduled of the 6th July, but the organisers are now under pressure to clarify whether Bob Vylan will be performing.

Bob Vylan have a forthcoming US tour from late-October where they will be performing in 15 states, but prior to that are also scheduled to perform in the Czech Republic, Ireland, France and on the 12th, September at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands where they are supporting Gogol Bordello.

In a statement a spokesperson for Paradiso told LBC "We are aware of Bob Vylan's statements at Glastonbury and will discuss internally if this has consequences for their performance in Paradiso on September 12th"

It is understood that the matter has been escalated internally meaning discussions will commence tomorrow during the organisation's weekly program meeting.

On Saturday, rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF."

The performance was broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, but the corporation banned it from appearing on the service in the direct aftermath and it’s been revealed that police are assessing the comments to decide whether any offences have been committed.

Following the performance, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer criticised the chants as "appalling hate speech" and on Monday broadcasting regulator Ofcom said it is "very concerned" about the live stream. The regulator has received at least 150 complaints.

Glastonbury organisers criticised his comments onstage as “appalling” and that they “very much crossed a line”.

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Today the BBC expressed regret at not pulling the live stream of Bob Vylan's performance, saying the "antisemitic sentiments" expressed by the group were "utterly unacceptable".

In a statement, it said: "Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC's output but one performance within our livestreams included comments that were deeply offensive. The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.

"The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves. We welcome Glastonbury's condemnation of the performance.

"The performance was part of a live stream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer.

"The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

"In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand. The team were dealing with a live situation, but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen."

Today the BBC expressed regret at not pulling the live stream of Bob Vylan's performance. Picture: Getty

The BBC said that in light of the performance, they would be looking at their guidance around live events so "we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air".

Ofcom said in its statement that the BBC "clearly has questions to answer", adding: "We have been speaking to the BBC over the weekend and we are obtaining further information as a matter of urgency, including what procedures were in place to ensure compliance with its own editorial guidelines."

Avon and Somerset Police said at the weekend that they are assessing videos of comments made by Bob Vylan and Belfast rap trio Kneecap at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

A member of Kneecap, who performed on the West Holts stage in the slot directly after Bob Vylan, suggested fans "start a riot" at his bandmate's forthcoming court appearance related to a terrorism charge.

Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap of Kneecap perform on the West Holts stage during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025. Picture: Getty

In addition, during their performance, a member of Kneecap also said "f*** Keir Starmer" on stage after the Prime Minister called for the band not to play at the festival.

Glastonbury Festival itself also condemned the chants by Bob Vylan, saying in a statement on Sunday they were "appalled by the statements" made on stage.

A statement on Instagram said: "Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence."

Bob Vylan, who formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class.

Bobby Vylan's real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Vylan said: "Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

"As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us."