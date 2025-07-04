Moment Bob Vylan tells crowd 'the only good pig is a dead pig' in unearthed video

4 July 2025, 17:36 | Updated: 4 July 2025, 17:54

v
Unearthed footage show rap punk duo Bob Vylan saying 'the only good pig is a dead pig' . Picture: Getty/Campaign Against Antisemitism

By LBC Staff

This is the shocking moment rap punk duo Bob Vylan told a crowd "the only good pig is a dead pig" in a recently unearthed video.

Last week, the duo's frontman - whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster - led crowds at Glastonbury in a chant saying "death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]".

Now, a new video has emerged showing the duo performing at a festival in Blackpool back in August 2023.

The frontman can be heard saying: "How do you lot feel about the police? The only good pig is a dead pig.”

Campaign Against Antisemitism said the chants should "carry consequences".

Campaign against Antisemitism said in a social media post: "Before the IDF, it was the police.

"We have uncovered footage of Bob Vylan at a performance at Rebellion Festival in Blackpool in August 2023, telling the audience: “How do you lot feel about the police? The only good pig is a dead pig.”

"Before they were calling for “Death to the IDF”, Bob Vylan were insulting police officers and extolling “dead pigs”.

"Calling for the death of people you dislike isn’t art: it’s cheap and dangerous.

"It should carry consequences."

The duo were supposed to perform at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, Trafford Park, in Manchester on Saturday - as part of the RADAR Festival but have since been dropped.

They were also set to perform at French festival Kave Fest on Sunday, but organisers said today their appearance there had been pulled too.

Bob Vyland performing at Blackpool. Picture: Campaign Against Antisemitism
The duo performed at Rebellion Festival in August 2023. Picture: Campaign Against Antisemitism

Yesterday, Lorna Clarke, the BBC’s director of music, has temporarily stepped down from her role on Thursday following the live broadcast of the set, despite the act being labelled “high risk", according to The Times.

The BBC has also apologised to the Jewish community saying it "deeply regrets" the decision.

The BBC chairman stated that the chants should not have been aired.

In a fresh statement, the BBC said: "We fully understand the strength of feeling regarding Bob Vylan's live appearance at Glastonbury on the BBC.

"We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologise to our viewers and listeners and in particular the Jewish community.

Bob Vylan crowd surfs during his performance at Glastonbury Festival
Bob Vylan crowd surfs during his performance at Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Alamy

"We are also unequivocal that there can be no place for antisemitism at, or on, the BBC.

"It is clear that errors were made both in the lead-up to and during Bob Vylan's appearance. We think it's important to set out some of the detail around the streaming of this performance.

"Bob Vylan were deemed high risk following a risk assessment process applied to all acts appearing at Glastonbury. Seven acts including Bob Vylan were included in this category and they were all deemed suitable for live streaming with appropriate mitigations.

"Prior to Glastonbury, a decision was taken that compliance risks could be mitigated in real time on the live stream - through the use of language or content warnings - without the need for a delay. This was clearly not the case.

"During the performance, the live stream was monitored in line with the agreed compliance protocols and a number of issues were escalated. Warnings appeared on the stream on two occasions and the editorial team took the decision not to cut the feed. This was an error."

Ben Kentish debates Bob Vylan's IDF chant with Palestinian journalist

