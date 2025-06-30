All of Bob Vylan's remaining 2025 tour dates

30 June 2025, 16:26 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 16:39

Bob Vylan performed on Glastonbury's West Holts stage on Saturday
Bob Vylan performed on Glastonbury's West Holts stage on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Bob Vylan have had their US visa reportedly revoked following their controversial Glastonbury festival performance.

The punk rap duo were set to support Grandson on his tour of North America but this is now in doubt after the deputy secretary of state's announcement.

Bob Vylan, comprised of two members with similar stage names, encouraged fans from Glastonbury's West Holts stage in a chant of "death to the IDF," as part of their show of support for Palestine.

The BBC has apologised for not stopping its broadcast of the performance and has been criticised by Tory MP Chris Philp. Bob Vylan were lined up to play American shows in the autumn but this will now not happen.

Deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau tweeted: “The (State Department) has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

As things stand, Bob Vylan are still to play at least two festivals in the UK this summer as well as a string of other dates across Europe.

Bobby Vylan performs at Glastonbury
Bobby Vylan performs at Glastonbury. Picture: Alamy

All of Bob Vylan's remaining tour dates in 2025

Here are all of the band's remaining dates, according to their website.

  • Thursday, July 4: Kave Fest, Outdoor Normandy, France
  • Saturday, July 5: RADAR Festival 2025, Manchester, United Kingdom
  • Sunday, July 6: RADAR Festival 2025, Manchester, United Kingdom
  • Sunday, August 3: All Together Now 2025, Portlaw, Ireland
  • Wednesday, August 6: Boardmasters 2025, Newquay, United Kingdom
  • Friday, September 12: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Sunday, September 21: Archa Theatre / Divadlo Archa, Prague, Czech Republic
  • Saturday, October 18: Le Trianon, Paris, France

