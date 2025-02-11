Bodies recovered from river in Scotland confirmed as missing sisters

11 February 2025, 15:30 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 16:00

The Huszti sisters
The Huszti sisters. Picture: Police Scotland

By Will Conroy

Two bodies recovered from the River Dee have been identified as the missing sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who disappeared in Aberdeen, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The sisters, both aged 32, were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge over the River Dee in Aberdeen at about 2.12am on Tuesday January 7.

The women were seen crossing the bridge and turning right on to a footpath next to the River Dee in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

A woman's body was recovered from the river near Queen Elizabeth Bridge just before 8am on Friday January 31 before the body of a second woman was found in an area of the river near to the Victoria Bridge at around 9.05pm that day.

Police said at the time that formal identification was yet to take place but they had informed the respective families.

The force said they have now been formally identified and there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti seen in CCTV image from Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of January 7
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti seen in CCTV image from Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of January 7. Picture: Alamy

The siblings' disappearance sparked a major Police Scotland operation, with the force's extensive searches of the River Dee coming to an end three weeks later.

Superintendent David Howieson said: "The two bodies recovered from the River Dee on Friday, 31 January, 2025 have now been formally identified as Henrietta and Eliza Huszti who were reported missing on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

"Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the exact cause of death however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances."

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the sisters at this earlier time to come forward.

Police have been searching the River Dee
Police have been searching the River Dee. Picture: PA

The sisters, part of a set of triplets, had made an earlier visit to the bridge where they were last seen hours before they disappeared, CCTV footage previously revealed.

Police Scotland said a text message was also sent to the women's landlady on the morning they vanished, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

Their landlady reported her concerns to police and a major search was launched, amid fears for their safety in wintry weather conditions.

Read more: Heartbroken father of sisters found dead in River Dee believes they were 'lured to their death'

Read more: Second body found in river during search for missing sisters who disappeared in Aberdeen last month

The sisters, who moved to Scotland from Hungary a decade ago, had not told relatives they were going to move out of their rented flat immediately.

Their brother, Jozsef, previously told the BBC: "They wrote a message to their landlady that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn't have any information about that.

"So that's the strange thing, that the girls didn't tell us anything about that.

"They never mentioned any such plan."

Henrietta Huszti
Henrietta Huszti. Picture: Police Scotland
Eliza Huszti
Eliza Huszti. Picture: Police Scotland

Superintendent David Howieson said: "We have carried out a significant trawl of public and private CCTV footage as we try to establish the sisters' movements.

"We have had a positive response from the public to our appeals and I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward.

"I would again urge anyone with any information which could help find Eliza and Henrietta to get in touch.

"We remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta's family in Hungary and we will continue to provide them with support at this very difficult time.

"Searches will continue in the coming days and our officers will continue to do everything they can to find Eliza and Henrietta."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Alex Ferguson and Wayne Rooney were in attendance at Denis Law's funeral

Stars pay final respects to Denis Law as Manchester United legend laid to rest

Strangers bar is to reopen following spiking allegation

MPs bar to reopen with extra security after spiking claims

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Post-mortem results reveal fatal injuries of British couple found dead at home in rural French village
Salman Rushdie gives evidence in court as author gives evidence against alleged knife attacker

Salman Rushdie gives evidence in court as author gives evidence against alleged knife attacker
Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson arrives at Derby Crown Court, where he is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm between May 13 and 17 2020 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023,

Wife of Bargain Hunt star 'paralysed with fear' when husband Charles Hanson 'attacked' her while pregnant
Luis Rubiales is on trial in Madrid accused of sexual assault for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales 'absolutely sure' kiss with Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win was consensual

World News

See more World News

d

Fears for Brit tourist Liam Hannigan, 34, missing for three days in Tenerife as desperate family say ‘phone was switched off’

8 hours ago

A bouquet of chrysanthemums with a message, 'Don't be in pain and rest in peace,' is laid at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon on Feb. 11, 2025.

Teacher admits to stabbing seven-year-old girl to death at school

11 hours ago

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

'All hell will break out': Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'should be axed' if Hamas doesn't free all hostages on Saturday

18 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News