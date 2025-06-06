Body discovered in wooded area in search for missing teenager Cole Cooper

6 June 2025, 18:09 | Updated: 6 June 2025, 18:34

Formal identification has yet to take place however the family of missing man Cole Cooper, 19, has been informed.
Picture: Police Scotland

By Shannon Cook

Cole Cooper, 19, was last seen by a school friend on Wednesday 7 May, in the village of Longcroft near Falkirk, central Scotland.

He was reported missing by his family on Friday 9 May.

The police said: "Formal identification has yet to take place however the family of missing man Cole Cooper, 19, has been informed.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Police Scotland said a man's body had been founded in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock on Friday afternoon.

