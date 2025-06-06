Rachel Johnson 7pm - 10pm
Body discovered in wooded area in search for missing teenager Cole Cooper
6 June 2025, 18:09 | Updated: 6 June 2025, 18:34
Body discovered in wooded area in search for missing teenager Cole Cooper.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Cole Cooper, 19, was last seen by a school friend on Wednesday 7 May, in the village of Longcroft near Falkirk, central Scotland.
He was reported missing by his family on Friday 9 May.
The police said: "Formal identification has yet to take place however the family of missing man Cole Cooper, 19, has been informed.
"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
Police Scotland said a man's body had been founded in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock on Friday afternoon.