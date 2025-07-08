Body found after hundreds join search for missing Army sergeant who disappeared from camp

Handout CCTV still dated 06/06/25 issued by Wiltshire Police of Sgt Alex Cairnie walking around the Tidworth branch of Tesco at about 11am. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A body has been found after hundreds of people joined the search for an Army sergeant who went missing from his camp.

Hundreds of people joined the search for Sergeant Alex Cairnie, 30, of the Queen’s Royal Hussars regiment, after he left Tidworth Camp in Wiltshire on Sunday.

“Sadly, at around 6pm this evening, a body was found near Warren Hill,” Wiltshire Police said in an update on Tuesday.“

While formal identification has yet to take place, it is believed to be Alex and his next of kin have been informed.

“Our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The Army sergeant went gone missing from his camp. Picture: PA

Detective Inspector Mark Kent said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and loved ones of Alex at this extremely difficult time.

“I would like to thank all those involved in the search efforts to locate him.”

In the CCTV footage from Tesco, he was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark grey outdoor trousers with black knee patches.

Amesbury Police said earlier today it was "very concerned for his welfare".Wiltshire Search and Rescue confirmed that volunteers were taking part in efforts to locate Sgt Cairnie alongside the police and military.