Body found in search for missing 23-year-old runner Jenny Hall

23 February 2025, 16:29 | Updated: 23 February 2025, 16:50

Jenny Hall
Jenny Hall. Picture: Family handout

By Josef Al Shemary

A body has been found in the search for runner Jenny Hall, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police have confirmed that they are 'sorry to report' they have found a body while searching for the missing woman, five days after she dissappeared.

Jenny Hall, 23, was last seen leaving her home in Barracks Farm, Tow Law, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

The body was found in a forest, and police said they do not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

Durham police said: "We're sorry to report that officers searching for missing woman Jenny Hall, have sadly found a body.

"Officers carried out an extensive search alongside specialist partners and have been working around-the-clock to locate Jenny after she went missing on February 18."

Jenny Hall
Jenny Hall. Picture: Handout

Ms Hall's last known location was on the B6278 between Stanhope and Eggleston - where her red Ford Focus was parked.

The location was believed to be near running trails that Jenny liked to use, which is where the search initially focused.

Teeside and Wearside Police had been searching a 100 mile area for any sign of the runner, with the local community out in force as they attempted to locate her.

"The body was found in a very remote area in Teesdale just after 9.30am today," the police statement continued.

Hamsterley Forest, County Durham, England, UK.
Hamsterley Forest, County Durham, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

"Formal identification has yet to take place. Jenny's family have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers. They have asked for privacy at this devastating time.

"It is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Police had used specialist drones to search for Ms Hall - and asked volunteers not to join in the search.

Several expert mountain rescue search teams and air support also joined the operation, with police dogs and mountain rescue teams told to search for a missing runner in County Durham.

Digital intelligence officers also conducted enquiries on Ms Hall's mobile phone, smart watch and running apps, in what became a massive search operation.

