Body found in search for missing boy, 13, on Teesside

Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river. Picture: Cleveland Police

By Alice Brooker

The body of a 13-year-old boy has been found by the police on Teesside.

Mylo Capilla was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday evening when he went with a friend to the river near Ramsey Gardens, an area known locally as the 'Muddies', in Ingleby Barwick.

Dozens of concerned members of the public joined in the search on Thursday night, but in a statement on Friday morning, police urged them not to search near the river for their own safety.

Emergency services at Ramsey Gardens, Ingleby Berwick, Teesside, where a major search was ongoing for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla. Picture: Alamy

At around 6pm on Friday evening, police announced they had found the body of a boy, having carried out searches involving a range of emergency services throughout the day.

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, officers have said Mylo’s parents have been informed and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Very sadly, police and partner agencies searching the river for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla at Ingleby Barwick have found the body of a boy. Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Mylo’s parents have been informed and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"All our thoughts are with Mylo’s family and friends as well as with the wider community at this extremely difficult time."