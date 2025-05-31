Body found in search for missing girl who vanished in the River Thames as rescued boy remains in stable condition

Emergency services responded on Friday to a report of two children, a boy and a girl, who were facing difficulty in the water near the Royal Terrace Pier in Gravesend, Kent. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A body has been found in the search for a missing girl who vanished in the River Thames.

Emergency services responded on Friday to a report of two children, a boy and a girl, who were facing difficulty in the water near the Royal Terrace Pier in Gravesend, Kent.

A boy has since been rescued.

He is in a stable condition.

Kent Police said: "Officers searching the River Thames near Gravesend for a missing girl have located a body.

"Kent Police was called by the Port of London Authority at 1.46pm on Friday 30 May 2025, to concerns for the welfare of two children who had entered the river at Royal Pier Road.

"Patrols, H.M. Coastguard, the RNLI and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a boy had been retrieved from the water. He remains at a local hospital in a stable condition.

"Kent Police's Marine Unit and H.M. Coastguard continued the search of the water and river bank this morning.

"At around 11.40am, a body was recovered from the river near Gravesend with the assistance of the RNLI.

"Formal identification by the missing girl's next of kin has taken place. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage and a report will be prepared for the coroner."

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.