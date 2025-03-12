Body found in search for missing student, 21, who vanished from pub

12 March 2025, 08:12

Sebastian Sailes went missing weeks ago
Sebastian Sailes went missing weeks ago. Picture: Chippenham Police

By Asher McShane

A body has been found in the search for missing 21 year old student Sebastian Sailes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He went missing almost two weeks ago after leaving the Black Horse Pub back on the 27th February.

His family have been told and are being supported by police while formal identification takes place.

Police divers who were searching for Sebastian found a body on Tuesday afternoon.

Wiltshire Police Superintendent James Brain said: “This development will of course be devastating for Sebastian’s family.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences, and I know that everyone involved in supporting this operation will also be thinking of Sebastian’s family.

“We will continue to offer our support over the coming days.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected.”

Sebastian was last seen leaving the Black Horse pub in Chippenham, Wiltshire at about 11.30pm on February 27.

CCTV footage then captured him walking towards Lovers Walk. Police believe he was then walking home along Avon Valley Walk towards his home.

His family previously said: "We are a very close family and are all extremely anxious and praying for the safe return of our much-loved son Sebastian.

“We are unbelievably grateful for the efforts of the police and all the amazing volunteers.

“The public support has been heart-warming, and we appeal to anyone who may have information to contact Wiltshire Police immediately, in the hope that our beautiful boy is returned to us safe and sound."

County Chief Inspector Ben Huggins said: “We continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen Sebastian or have knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch.

“Many of our enquiries have taken place around the river but we are also investigating the possibility that he has made his way towards Rowden Hill and through the new estates."

