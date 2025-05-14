Body found in search for missing teenage boy in North Wales

By Alice Padgett

The 16-year-old was recovered by coastguard and divers in the West Shore area of Llandudno, North Wales.

The teenager, Athrun, was last seen at West Shore Beach in Llandudno, Conwy, on Saturday at around 2pm.

A body was spotted on Tuesday evening, promising multi-agency searches of the water on Tuesday night and Wednesday early morning.

Searches conducted by the police underwater search team, NPAS and coastguard resulted in a body being recovered today at 6.20pm Wednesday.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Athrun’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.

It's believed the boy was on holiday from South Gloucestershire.

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan said: “My deepest condolences remain with Athrun’s family, and I would ask for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“This is not the outcome anyone hoped for, and I would once again like to thank partner agencies and members of the public for their overwhelming support and tireless assistance with the searches over the last five days.”