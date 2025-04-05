Body found in search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake in south-east London

5 April 2025, 11:45 | Updated: 5 April 2025, 11:58

The scene at Beckenham Place Park
The scene at Beckenham Place Park. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

A body has been found in the search for a teenage boy who went missing while swimming in a lake in south-east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers and paramedics were called to Beckenham Place Park, Lewisham, shortly after 3pm on Friday.

Police said on Saturday a search for the boy had been stopped following the discovery of a body.

Specialist diving teams, ambulance crews and firefighters had assisted in the search.

The boy was originally believed to be 16 years old but has since been confirmed to be 15.

Beckenham Place Park.
Beckenham Place Park. Picture: Alamy

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Met Police has suspended a search for a 15-year-old boy at Beckenham Place Park, following the discovery of a body.

"Officers were called to the park shortly after 15:00hrs on Friday, 4 April following reports of a boy going missing after getting into difficulty in the water.

"Specialist diving teams were in attendance alongside the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

"A boy was recovered from the lake at around 22:42hrs on Friday, 4 April.

"He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His death is being treated as unexpected but not believed to be suspicious.

"His family are aware and continue to receive support."

