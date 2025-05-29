Breaking News

Body found in search for girl, 13, who went missing in reservoir

Baitings Reservoir in Ripponden, West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A body has been found in the search for a teenage girl who fell into the water at Baitings Reservoir near Ripponden, West Yorkshire police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to the reservoir at 1:17pm yesterday following reports that a girl had fallen into the water from Baitings Dam.

An underwater search team was deployed to the scene as searches continued throughout the day on Thursday.

A body was discovered earlier this afternoon, according to police.

A formal identification process is yet to take place, but it is believed to be the girl’s body.

Her family have been made aware.

Detective Inspector Laura Hall of Calderdale’s Safeguarding Team said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, the girl’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Read more: Girl ,13, missing in reservoir was on half-term walk with her dad when she disappeared

Read more: Mystery as body washes up on UK beach with 'major incident' declared

General view of Baitings Reservoir close to Ripponden in the West Yorkshire Pennines. Picture: Alamy

“My thoughts go out to her family and friends at this very sad time.

“Our enquiries are continuing into the death in order to establish exactly what happened yesterday, but we do not believe it to be suspicious.”

Local woman Sue Ferries said the girl, whose identity has not been made public, was on a half-term walk with her dad when she vanished yesterday afternoon.

The 80-year-old claimed the girl had been posing for photographs for her dad before the accident happened.

Ms Ferris, whose home overlooks the reservoir, said the dad was 'clutching his chest' and rushed to hospital in an ambulance after his daughter reportedly fell, she told The Sun.

Baitings Reservoir is a popular beauty spot near the village of Ripponden in England.

West Yorkshire Police previously appealed for anyone with information that may have assisted the search to come forward.