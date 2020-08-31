Body found in search for missing diplomat Richard Morris

31 August 2020, 17:15

A body has been found in the police search for missing diplomat Richard Morris
A body has been found in the police search for missing diplomat Richard Morris. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A body has been found in the police search for the missing British diplomat Richard Morris who went missing in May.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed they found a body in Alice Holt Forest, Hampshire, on Monday.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the 52-year-old's family have been notified and they are being supported by officers.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, the constabulary said.

Mr Morris set off jogging from his home in Bentley, Hampshire, near Farnham, at 10.30am on 6 May.

The former ambassador to Nepal was last seen running in Islington Road in nearby Alton.

After weeks of searching, officers announced the discovery of a body today.

Hampshire Constabulary said: "Officers investigating the disappearance of Richard Morris from Bentley have today found a body in Alice Holt Forest.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the 52-year-old's family have been notified. They are being supported by specialist officers.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Mr Morris was the ambassador to Nepal between 2015 and November 2019 and accompanied the Duke of Sussex during his tour of the country in 2016.

Prior to that, he was head of the Pacific department in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and has held senior diplomatic posts including in Australia and Mexico.

