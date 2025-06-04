Body found in search for Scottish man who went missing in Portugal on stag do a week ago

A body has been found in the search for 28-year-old Greg Monks, who has been missing in Portugal for over a week. Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

A body has been found in the search for Scottish national Greg Monks, who has been missing in the Algarve for a week.

Search teams reportedly recovered a body at the bottom of a ravine.

Portugal’s Policia Judiciaria force is at the scene, according to local media.

Greg Monks, 28, from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday as part of a stag do with friends.

Members of the group reportedly say he told them in the early hours of Wednesday morning he was heading back to their accommodation.

He had not been heard from since then.

38-year-old Greg Monks from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday. Picture: LBC

Police have since confirmed they found a body in the search for the missing Brit.

They said in a statement: "The Judicial Police, through the Southern Directorate, with the collaboration of the GNR of Albufeira, located, today, in the Cerro de Águia area, in Albufeira, the body of a man who had been missing since May 28th.

"The disappearance of the 30-year-old British citizen was reported to the GNR in Albufeira on the 28th, at 8:00 pm, by another man who was accompanying him on holiday in that location.

"After several investigations and investigating the presumed route taken in the early hours of the aforementioned day, since the last sighting, the body was located on a vacant and very uneven terrain.

"After the competent judicial inspection has been carried out, the body will be removed to the area's Legal Medicine Office for an autopsy to be performed."

Commenting on the discovery, UK Minister Michael Shanks said: "Awful news from Portugal on the tragic death of my constituent Greg Monks. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"The FCDO and Embassy are continuing to offer whatever support they can to the family as they bring him home."

LBC previously spoke the Mr Monks' family, who flew out to Portugal to try and help aid search efforts.

His sister Jillian said: "My brother's a hard worker. He's worked since he's been 16, never been out a job, pays his taxes, works hard. I mean, he deserves to be fought for.

"He's a good person. He's an amazing uncle to our kids. He would never, ever do anything like this. He would never put his family and his girlfriend through this. I know if he could contact us, he would."

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office previously said: "We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities".