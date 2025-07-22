Body found in lake confirmed as missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth

Rachel Booth was reported missing on Saturday 19 July after last being seen in the Barnton area of Northwich. Picture: Cheshire Police

By Alice Padgett

Police confirm a body has been identified as missing mother-of-three Rachel booth.

Rachel Booth, 38, was last seen buying wine and milk at a petrol station over the weekend, with the search having entered its third day.

The mother was reported missing on Saturday July 19 after last being seen by her family in the village of Barnton in Cheshire.

Following extensive appeals and searches in the area, officers discovered a body in a lake in Oakmere on Monday.

Police have confirmed the body to be Rachel after formal identification.

Cheshire Police added: "Rachel's family continue to be supported by specialist officers from Cheshire Police and they ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

"We are liaising with the family to see if they wish to issue a tribute and any update will be supplied in due course."

Rachel Booth is described as 5ft 9ins, of a slim build, with blonde hair . Picture: Chesire Police

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Issac Carolan, 19, who works at the garage, told The Sun: "I spoke to my colleague who had served her on Saturday morning. She bought milk and wine and jogged from 45 minutes away."

CCTV recovered over the weekend showed her at Sandiway Garage in the Northwich area of Cheshire at 3.50am on July 19.

He added: "But it didn't seem weird, she didn't seem disturbed or flustered."

Chesire Police suspected she had travelled to the Oakmere area of Delamere, where officers, assisted by the Underwater Search Team, followed all possible lines of enquiry.

Reports also emerged claiming to have seen Rachel hitchhiking after her mother shared a video of one of the reports, The Sun wrote.

She said: "Possible sightings by two people in cars.

"[They] believe to have seen Rachel hitchhiking (attempting) wearing a yellow coat walking in Minshull towards Crewe."

They claimed a woman matching Rachel's description was seen between 12:30pm and 1:15pm on Sunday.

She was wearing a yellow jacket or cardigan instead of gym gear, which was earlier reported.

Superintendent Paul Hughes had said the force was "becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare".

Rachel Booth. Picture: Police

Police descended on Delamere Lake in Cheshire today. Picture: Mapcreator

Wild Shore Delamere, which offers outdoor activities at its lake nearby, said it had closed "to help as much as possible".

In a post on social media, it said: "We are really sorry but there has been an incident in the area and the police have requested that we close the site to aid their investigation.

"The incident is unrelated to Wild Shore - however we wish to help as much as possible - so we will be closing the site until further notice.

"If your session is affected in any way by this closure, please contact our customer services team and we will refund your booking or move this to a later date.

"Once again, please accept our sincere apologies for any disruption caused."