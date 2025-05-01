Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Police searching for a boy aged 16 who went missing while swimming in a lake have recovered a body.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to Colwick Country Park near Nottingham at 5.20pm on Wednesday after the boy got into difficulty while swimming in the water.

His body was recovered shortly before 8pm yesterday.

The boy’s family have been informed and are now being supported by specially-trained officers.

Chief Inspector David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Emergency services have sadly recovered the body of a teenage boy from the lake, despite the best efforts of rescue teams.

Read more: Probe launched after veteran skydiver dies during jump - with concerns of 'deliberate act'

Read more: Gangs smuggling tonnes of ‘killer meat’ into UK in bin bags

Police found the body at around 8pm last night. Picture: LBC

“This is a tragic discovery and our thoughts are with this boy's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“While work is now underway to understand how the boy came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight this case as a reminder of the devastating consequences of entering open water – regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.

“As in this tragic case, open water can have hidden dangers that can prove fatal and I would urge anyone who spends any time on or near open water to use this case as a devastating reminder of that – particularly during the recent warm weather we have been experiencing.”

The boy’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Group Manager Tom Staples, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“Despite the tireless efforts of all the emergency services involved, we are deeply saddened to confirm that the body of a 16-year-old boy has been recovered at Colwick Country Park.

“On behalf of the Service, and personally, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the boy’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers of open water. We urge everyone to take care around lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water. Safety information and guidance are available on our website, and we encourage the public to familiarise themselves with it to help prevent future tragedies.”

Councillor Sam Lux, Nottingham City Council’s Executive Member for Carbon Reduction, Leisure and Culture, added:

“This is an absolutely tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young person who has sadly died.

"We will be working with Notts Police and Notts Fire and Rescue Service to understand the full circumstances of what happened but we join with them in highlighting the extreme dangers that open water such as lakes, rivers, quarries or canals can present.

"As the current warm spell continues and as we approach the summer season we urge people to follow the guidance at Colwick park and other sites and not enter the water unless as part of properly supervised open water swimming sessions.”