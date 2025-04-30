Body pulled from Thames identified as 11-year-old Kaliyah Coa who 'went to birthday party and never returned home'

30 April 2025, 17:20 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 17:37

Kaliyah Coa
Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A body pulled from the River Thames has been confirmed to be that of 11-year-old Kaliyah Coa.

She had been playing near Barge House Causeway during a school inset day when she was swept away.

Her body was recovered in Maritime Quay, near the Isle of Dogs, in east London, on Sunday, 13 April.

A large scale search and rescue effort included first responders from the Coastguard, Royal National Lifeboat Institute, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade

'Hearts are broken'

In a statement Kaliyah’s family said: “Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same.

"We were blessed to have Kaliyah, even if it was for such a short time.

"She will be missed so much.

"Kaliyah went to a birthday party and never returned home to her family.

“The family would like to thank all those who were involved in the search and recovery of Kaliyah.

“We sincerely hope that everyone will respect our wishes to be given the space and time to grieve as a family.”

Her body was recovered near Maritime Quay
Her body was recovered near Maritime Quay, in East London. Picture: Getty

'Tragic accident'

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, who led the Met's investigation, added : “This tragic accident took away a little girl who was loved by many. Our specialist officers will continue to support Kaliyah’s family as they process this heart-breaking news.

"I echo her family’s request for privacy while they navigate the difficult road ahead, and urge the public to refrain from wholly inaccurate speculation both on and offline.

“I would like to extend my thanks to our search and recovery teams, supported by blue light partners. I know the local community has been deeply impacted by this incident and also thank them for their support.

"The Met was alerted to a body in the River Thames in Maritime Quay, E14 on Sunday, 13 April at 09:03hrs. The formal identification was conducted on Tuesday, 29 April.

"An inquest into Kaliyah’s death is due to open on Friday, 2 May.

Picture: Google

