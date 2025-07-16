Body of 'gentle giant', 38, lay undiscovered in council toilet for six days before he was found

Man 38, lay dead in council toilet for six days before being found. Picture: Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

A missing 38-year-old lay dead in a council toilet for six days before being discovered - prompting his widow to demand why there was such a delay in finding his body.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sean Stephen, described as "gentle giant" by friends, became unreachable after complaining that he felt unwell close to Edinburgh's City Chambers.

Mr Stephen was on the phone with his wife Julie, 47, who married in 2019, when he began to feel unwell.

As the couple spoke on the phone, Mr Stephen told his wife he was heading in the direction of the council toilets, close to Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

Posting a picture of Sean, 38, online following his death, Julie explained: “Shame on Edinburgh Council. Left you inside their building for a week. You could’ve been saved.”

Julie revealed she knew something was wrong when her husband failed to answer his phone, leading her to call 999 later that evening.

Read more: Keir Starmer says Tories have 'serious questions' to answer over MoD's Afghan data breach

Read more: Keir Starmer says Tories have 'serious questions' to answer over MoD's Afghan data breach

Mr Stephens was on the phone with his wife Julie, 47, who married since 2019, when he began to feel unwell. Picture: Facebook

Julie said: “There’s CCTV footage of him on the phone to me walking up the Royal Mile and into the council building. He was healthy but said he was feeling dizzy and sick. He said he was going to get a taxi.

“I came off the phone when he was going to do the toilet. That was the last time I spoke to him. How’s no one been in that toilet for six days, it baffles me.

“There are security guards, cleaners and someone who sits at reception. The CID are still digging. Could he have been saved? These are questions which will be in my head for rest of my life.”

Following his death, a GoFundMe page has now been set up by a friend, who describes herself as "like a sister" to Sean, in a bid to raise money to support his family.

"Hey there my name is adele ford im looking to raise some funds towards sean's funeral costs its to lift a bit pressure of his wife julie and family sean went missing on the 1st july 2025 and unfortunately found dead on 7th july 2025 this was very unexpected hes only 38 years old he had his full life ahead of him he was the most loving gentle giant you'd ever meet ❤️ "

Julie said: “There’s CCTV footage of him on the phone to me walking up the Royal Mile and into the council building. He was healthy but said he was feeling dizzy and sick. He said he was going to get a taxi. Picture: Social Media

"He was born and bred southside area edinburgh was well known by alot of people

"I was like a sister to sean we are absolutely devastated that he was found dead unexplained any help would be appreciated to give him the best send of he deserves

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart x"

Following the discovery, a police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 9.20pm on Tuesday, 1 July, 2025 we received a report of concern for a 38-year-old man in the Edinburgh area who failed to make an pre-arranged appointment.

"Enquiries were carried out to trace him and he was traced deceased on Monday, 7 July in the High Street area of Edinburgh.”

A council spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to assist Police Scotland with their inquiries and can’t comment any further at this stage.”