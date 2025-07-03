Body of teenage boy pulled from River Wakeney in Suffolk after he entered water with friends

3 July 2025, 07:41

A teenage boy's body has been recovered from Beccles Quay in Suffolk
A teenage boy's body has been recovered from Beccles Quay in Suffolk. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A teenage boy's body has been recovered from River Waveney in Suffolk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police officers were called to Beccles Quay at about 7.30pm on Wednesday after reports a teenage boy had entered the river with friends but had not resurfaced.

Emergency services joined the hunt for the teenage boy - including Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service, air ambulance crew and HM Coastguard.

However, later in the night, Suffolk Police confirmed a body had been recovered.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body discovered in Birmingham

Read more: Ex-criminal justice graduate pleads guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students back in 2022

The boy's family have been informed.

The force said: "Searches were conducted and sadly the body of a teenage boy has now been located and recovered from the water.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

‘Criminals, sex offenders, terrorists’ – Farage says UK must quit ECHR to stop boat migrants and deport offenders
Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should too

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should be afforded privilege
Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft in flight.

Ryanair cancels more than 170 flights over next two days ahead of air traffic control strike action
58% of daily cyclists reported running red lights compared with 43% of monthly cyclists.

Half of London cyclists treat red lights as optional - as record number of riders take to capital's roads
Members of the Fire Brigade attend the scene following a major fire at an electrical substation at Heathrow on March 21, 2025.

Fears terrorists could easily target energy substations after North Hyde fire

Oliver Tarvet of Britain leaves the court after losing the second round men's singles match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Oliver Tarvet toasts the ‘most special day’ after impressing Carlos Alcaraz

World News

See more World News

Broken childhoods: The Ukrainian families torn apart by Russia’s forced adoptions

Russia’s stolen children: How the Kremlin is using abducted Ukrainian minors as weapons of war

1 hour ago

Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete

British tourists evacuated from parts of Crete as fierce wildfires rip through Greek holiday island

1 hour ago

A worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae

US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News