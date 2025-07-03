Body of teenage boy pulled from River Wakeney in Suffolk after he entered water with friends

A teenage boy's body has been recovered from Beccles Quay in Suffolk. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A teenage boy's body has been recovered from River Waveney in Suffolk.

Police officers were called to Beccles Quay at about 7.30pm on Wednesday after reports a teenage boy had entered the river with friends but had not resurfaced.

Emergency services joined the hunt for the teenage boy - including Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service, air ambulance crew and HM Coastguard.

However, later in the night, Suffolk Police confirmed a body had been recovered.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The boy's family have been informed.

The force said: "Searches were conducted and sadly the body of a teenage boy has now been located and recovered from the water.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."