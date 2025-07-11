Tragedy as body of teenage boy pulled from lake

The body of a teenager has been recovered from Powell's Pool in Sutton Park. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from a lake following a major search operation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

West Midlands Police said the teenager was reported missing in the water at Powell's Pool in Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

The force said in a statement: "West Midlands Police are supporting the family of the boy at this tragic time.

"Extensive efforts by all emergency services were carried out following the boy going missing in the water.

Police say the boy was reported missing in the water. Picture: Alamy

Rescue teams are in boats using long poles and search equipment frantically trying to find the teen. Picture: Alamy

"Specialist teams were deployed from fire and rescue, ambulance colleagues, and Birmingham City Council colleagues.

"Sadly this has resulted in the boy's body being found and our thoughts are with his family at this time."

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and police are liaising with the coroner.

In just 18 days, it will be exactly 24 years since another young life was lost in this same lake, local news reported.

Read more: Two women, in their 80s and 90s, die after stolen BMW crashes into care home during police pursuit

Read more: Murder probe after pedestrian run over and killed by Tesla during ‘fight’ in north London