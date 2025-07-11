Tragedy as body of teenage boy pulled from lake

11 July 2025, 13:23 | Updated: 11 July 2025, 13:43

Powell's Pool in Sutton Park
The body of a teenager has been recovered from Powell's Pool in Sutton Park. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from a lake following a major search operation.

West Midlands Police said the teenager was reported missing in the water at Powell's Pool in Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

The force said in a statement: "West Midlands Police are supporting the family of the boy at this tragic time.

"Extensive efforts by all emergency services were carried out following the boy going missing in the water.

Sutton Park, West Mids
Police say the boy was reported missing in the water. Picture: Alamy
Rescue teams are in boats using long poles and search equipment frantically trying to find the teen.
Rescue teams are in boats using long poles and search equipment frantically trying to find the teen. Picture: Alamy

"Specialist teams were deployed from fire and rescue, ambulance colleagues, and Birmingham City Council colleagues.

"Sadly this has resulted in the boy's body being found and our thoughts are with his family at this time."

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and police are liaising with the coroner.

In just 18 days, it will be exactly 24 years since another young life was lost in this same lake, local news reported.

Sutton Park, West Mids
Picture: Alamy
Sutton Park, West Mids, 10th July 2025. West Midlands Police, West Mercia Police and West Midlands Fire and Rescue
Picture: Alamy

