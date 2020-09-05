Bolton facing tougher coronavirus measures as infection rate rises

5 September 2020, 19:48 | Updated: 5 September 2020, 20:26

Bolton is facing tougher coronavirus restrictions following a rise on infections
Bolton is facing tougher coronavirus restrictions following a rise on infections. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Bolton is facing tougher coronavirus measures following a rise in coronavirus infections.

The infection rate in the area has risen to 99 cases per 100,000 people per week - making it the highest rate in England.

To combat the soaring cases, tougher restrictions have been brought in on public transport, with the council asking people only use it for essential business such as work, school, or hospital appointments.

People are also being asked not to mix with another household, either indoors or outdoors, unless they have formed a support bubble.

Council leader David Greenhalgh and chief executive Tony Oakman said in a joint statement: "It has been a tough period for individuals, families and businesses but we don't want to throw away all our hard work by allowing the infection rate to rise even higher.

"Now, more than ever, we need everyone in Bolton to play their part.

"Nobody wants these restrictions to remain a moment longer than necessary and we believe these new measures will keep everyone safe and help avoid a full lockdown in Bolton.

"Since the start of this pandemic, the people of Bolton have worked incredibly hard to combat this pandemic.

"Alongside a range of additional measures and interventions across Bolton we are asking everyone, particularly the younger age groups, to continue to follow the guidelines."

More to follow...

