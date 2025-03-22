Bomb squad carries out 'controlled burn' of explosive chemicals found in Sussex home after 70 evacuated

22 March 2025, 17:46

A bomb squad carried out a controlled burn in a skip after explosive chemicals were found in a Sussex home.
A bomb squad carried out a controlled burn in a skip after explosive chemicals were found in a Sussex home. Picture: Sussex Police

By Jacob Paul

A bomb squad has carried out a controlled burn of explosive chemicals discovered at a property in East Sussex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The chemicals have now been destroyed while teams work to make safe a further 500 canisters in St Leonards after a major incident was declared..

It prompted the evacuation of 73 people as residents were urged to stay away from the homes overnight.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

"We appreciate there has been a degree of uncertainty but this is a live incident and we are updating people as we have the information," Chief Inspector James Scott said.

“Keeping people safe remains our priority.

Emergency services at the scene on the A259 Marina, as residents have been evacuated after police declared a major incident following the discovery of 'explosive' chemicals at a property in St Leonards, East Sussex.
Emergency services at the scene on the A259 Marina, as residents have been evacuated after police declared a major incident following the discovery of 'explosive' chemicals at a property in St Leonards, East Sussex. Picture: Alamy

"We understand there is speculation around the circumstances of this incident, however we can confirm that the chemicals are not part of any large scale drugs production and the incident is not believed to be terror-related.”

Police conducted a full search of the property.

Residents in all nearby homes – some 45 homes – were evacuated in a 100-metre cordon between Caves Road and Sussex Road, which also extended to some properties in the north in West Hill Road.

Hastings Borough Council set up a rest centre for displaced residents at the Royal Victoria Hotel, east of the cordon.

Hastings marathon is due to take place this weekend and police assure that event organisers will provide an update as soon as possible.

