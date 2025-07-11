‘Shameful’ that bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland was allowed to go ahead, charity says

11 July 2025, 12:23

The boat on top of the pyre contained more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets, while below it were placards saying “stop the boats” and “veterans before refugees”.
The boat on top of the pyre contained more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets, while below it were placards saying “stop the boats” and “veterans before refugees”. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

It is “shameful” that a bonfire topped with effigies of migrants in a boat was allowed to go ahead, Amnesty International has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There has been widespread condemnation from politicians and church leaders to the display on the bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, which was set alight on Thursday night.

International’s Northern Ireland director Patrick Corrigan said: “It is shameful that the authorities allowed this despicable display of hate to go ahead.

“What a shocking message to send to local migrant families.

Read more: 'It's too easy to work illegally in the UK', says Yvette Cooper as she vows to take phones from boat migrants

Read more: Tensions smoulder over two controversial loyalist bonfires in Northern Ireland - including 'racist' migrant 'effigy'

“It is just weeks since migrant families were forced to flee for their lives when their homes were attacked and set on fire – a chilling pattern of escalating hostility.

“The authorities must treat this as a hate crime, conduct a full investigation and ensure those responsible are held to account.”

Mr Corrigan added: “Racism, xenophobia, and hate have no place here – and that must be made unmistakably clear.”

Police said on Thursday they had received a number of reports regarding the bonfire in Moygashel and the material on it.

Amnesty International slammed loyalists' bonfire effigy: “What a shocking message to send to local migrant families.
Amnesty International slammed loyalists' bonfire effigy: “What a shocking message to send to local migrant families. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson said: “Police are investigating this hate incident.

“Police are here to help those who are or who feel vulnerable, to keep people safe.

“We do this by working with local communities, partners, elected representatives and other stakeholders to deliver local solutions to local problems, building confidence in policing and supporting a safe environment for people to live, work, visit and invest in Northern Ireland, but we can only do so within the legislative framework that exists.”

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said the bonfire “was clearly intended to dehumanise people who come to our island seeking a better life”.

He added: “The effigies and displays were abhorrent, driven by vile, far-right and racist attitudes.

“I welcome that police are treating this as a hate incident. It’s vital those responsible are held accountable for their disgusting actions.

“Diversity, inclusion and equality must always triumph over xenophobia and hate.”

The Moygashel bonfire has become well known in recent years for contentious displays.

Last year, a mock police car was burnt on the top of the bonfire and in 2023 a boat designed to represent the post-Brexit Irish Sea economic border was torched.

Earlier this week, prominent loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said the bonfire was a form of “artistic protest”.

“Every year Moygashel bonfire combines artistic protest with their cultural celebration,” he posted on X.

“Their yearly art has itself become a tradition.

“This year the focus is on the scandal of mass illegal immigration.”

