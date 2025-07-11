‘Shameful’ bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland being treated as hate incident

Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The burning of an effigy depicting migrants in a boat is being investigated as a hate crime.

The bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, which was set alight on Thursday night, is being investigated by police as a hate incident after widespread condemnation from politicians and church leaders.

The boat on top of the pyre contained more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets, while below it were placards saying “stop the boats” and “veterans before refugees”.

Amnesty International slammed the display, branding it “shameful.”

International’s Northern Ireland director Patrick Corrigan said: “It is shameful that the authorities allowed this despicable display of hate to go ahead.

“What a shocking message to send to local migrant families.

“It is just weeks since migrant families were forced to flee for their lives when their homes were attacked and set on fire – a chilling pattern of escalating hostility.

“The authorities must treat this as a hate crime, conduct a full investigation and ensure those responsible are held to account.”

Mr Corrigan added: “Racism, xenophobia, and hate have no place here – and that must be made unmistakably clear.”

Police said on Thursday they had received a number of reports regarding the bonfire in Moygashel and the material on it.

A spokesperson said: “Police are investigating this hate incident.

“Police are here to help those who are or who feel vulnerable, to keep people safe.

“We do this by working with local communities, partners, elected representatives and other stakeholders to deliver local solutions to local problems, building confidence in policing and supporting a safe environment for people to live, work, visit and invest in Northern Ireland, but we can only do so within the legislative framework that exists.”

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said the bonfire “was clearly intended to dehumanise people who come to our island seeking a better life”.

He added: “The effigies and displays were abhorrent, driven by vile, far-right and racist attitudes.

“I welcome that police are treating this as a hate incident. It’s vital those responsible are held accountable for their disgusting actions.

“Diversity, inclusion and equality must always triumph over xenophobia and hate.”