‘Shameful’ bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland being treated as hate incident

11 July 2025, 17:37

Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone.
Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The burning of an effigy depicting migrants in a boat is being investigated as a hate crime.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, which was set alight on Thursday night, is being investigated by police as a hate incident after widespread condemnation from politicians and church leaders.

The boat on top of the pyre contained more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets, while below it were placards saying “stop the boats” and “veterans before refugees”.

Amnesty International slammed the display, branding it “shameful.”

International’s Northern Ireland director Patrick Corrigan said: “It is shameful that the authorities allowed this despicable display of hate to go ahead.

Read more: 'It's too easy to work illegally in the UK', says Yvette Cooper as she vows to take phones from boat migrants

Read more: Tensions smoulder over two controversial loyalist bonfires in Northern Ireland - including 'racist' migrant 'effigy'

Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone.
Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone. Picture: Alamy

“What a shocking message to send to local migrant families.

“It is just weeks since migrant families were forced to flee for their lives when their homes were attacked and set on fire – a chilling pattern of escalating hostility.

“The authorities must treat this as a hate crime, conduct a full investigation and ensure those responsible are held to account.”

Mr Corrigan added: “Racism, xenophobia, and hate have no place here – and that must be made unmistakably clear.”

Police said on Thursday they had received a number of reports regarding the bonfire in Moygashel and the material on it.

A spokesperson said: “Police are investigating this hate incident.

“Police are here to help those who are or who feel vulnerable, to keep people safe.

“We do this by working with local communities, partners, elected representatives and other stakeholders to deliver local solutions to local problems, building confidence in policing and supporting a safe environment for people to live, work, visit and invest in Northern Ireland, but we can only do so within the legislative framework that exists.”

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said the bonfire “was clearly intended to dehumanise people who come to our island seeking a better life”.

He added: “The effigies and displays were abhorrent, driven by vile, far-right and racist attitudes.

“I welcome that police are treating this as a hate incident. It’s vital those responsible are held accountable for their disgusting actions.

“Diversity, inclusion and equality must always triumph over xenophobia and hate.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Hillingdon Street in Walworth.

Woman hospitalised after 70 firefighters tackle blaze in 17-storey south London tower block
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates towards the crowd after winning a set against Taylor Fritz (USA) mens singles semi-final.

Carlos Alcaraz stuns in Wimbledon semis as win over Taylor Fritz keeps hat-trick bid alive

Raynor Winn bei der Premiere des Kinofilms 'Der Salzpfad / The Salt Path' und des Verleihung des CineMerit Awards auf dem 42. Filmfest München 2025 im Deutschen Theater. München, 01.07.2025

Salt Path author's new book delayed after doubts cast over husband's diagnosis caused her 'considerable distress'
Crystal Palace have been dumped out of the Europa League.

Crystal Palace kicked out of Europa League despite historic FA Cup victory

Donald Rose

UK's oldest man D-Day veteran Donald Rose has died aged 110

Brooklyn Beckham has unfollowed brothers Cruz and Romeo

Brooklyn Beckham unfollows his brothers despite appearing to offer an olive branch in family feud

World News

See more World News

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy

Trump confirms plans to send US air defence systems to Ukraine

3 hours ago

Platja de Palma, Majorca, Mediterranean Sea, Balearic Islands, Spain, Southern Europe

Blow for holidaymakers in Mallorca as tourists slapped with swimming ban and popular beaches forced to close

4 hours ago

Women mourn at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where the victims of an Israeli strike which hit the Mustafa Hafez school, sheltering Palestinians displaced by the war, were brough

At least 789 people killed while receiving aid in Gaza, UN human rights office says

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News