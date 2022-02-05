PM faces fresh calls to resign amid claims 'boozy photo at birthday bash handed to Met'

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson is facing fresh calls to resign amid claims that a photo of him "holding a can of beer" at his birthday bash have been handed over to the Met.

According to the Mirror, sources have claimed that Mr Johnson appeared to be raising a can of beer towards the camera in a toast while stood alongside Chancellor Rishi Sunak who had a soft drink.

It comes as the Met previously confirmed that it had been handed more than 300 images and 500 pages of information as part of the Partygate probe.

The No10 birthday gathering was said to have been organised as a surprise by Mr Johnson's wife, Carrie, on June 19 2020, which 30 people attended.

However, at the time, the first lockdown had been imposed and strict rules against indoor gatherings were implemented.

In response to the latest report, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford told LBC: "This is a defining moment in this whole saga and this whole sorry tale.

He went on to say: "The only honourable course is that of resignation and that is exactly what the Prime Minister should be doing."

When previously discussing the Met investigation, a No10 spokesperson said: "It is right the Met should be now given the time and space to undertake their investigations.

"It will provide the public with welcome clarity and help draw a line under these events and everyone required will fully co-operate in any way they are asked."

No10 and the Met have been contacted for comment.

It comes hours after former minister for school standards Nick Gibb became the latest Tory to publicly call for Boris Johnson to go, claiming "we need to change the Prime Minister".

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Gibb said his constituents were "furious about the double standards" and claimed the Prime Minister had been "inaccurate" in statements to the Commons.

"The Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Allegra Stratton for joking about a Christmas party that she hadn't attended, but he won't take responsibility for those that he did attend," he said.

"I am sorry to say that it is hard to see how it can be the case that the Prime Minister told the truth."

He said there was still support for the Prime Minister in his constituency, but that voters were also questioning whether they could trust Mr Johnson.

The MP said: "To restore trust, we need to change the Prime Minister."

A grovelling Mr Johnson earlier penned a letter to Conservatives promising a "direct line" to No10 as he seeks to prevent them from demanding a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

The Prime Minister wrote to them on Friday insisting he was committed to change after five advisers resigned from Downing Street within 24 hours.

It came as Aaron Bell became the eighth Tory MP to announce he had handed in a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson.

He joins Tobias Ellwood, Douglas Ross, Andrew Brigden, Sir Roger Gale, Sir Gary Streeter, Anthony Mangnall and Peter Aldous.

Addressed "Dear colleague", Mr Johnson said in the letter he was "committed to improving the way 10 Downing Street, and Government more broadly works", promising further updates in the coming days.

This will include working with Sir Graham Brady, the 1922 chair, and his colleagues to re-establish backbench policy committees.

"I want these policy committees to play an important role in generating ideas and discussion and so I encourage colleagues from across the party to get involved," Mr Johnson wrote.

"I understand the deep importance of engaging with colleagues in Parliament and listening to your views and that is why I want colleagues to have a direct line into 10 Downing Street."