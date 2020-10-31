Boris Johnson extends furlough scheme for England's second lockdown

By Ewan Somerville

The Government furlough scheme will be extended for the duration of England's second national lockdown, Boris Johnson has announced.

The Prime Minister apologised to businesses forced to close under the new shutdown as he said the scheme would continue, bowing to widespread public pressure.

The scheme pays 80 per cent of employees' wages at businesses hard-hit by lockdown and was due to wind down on 31 October.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will be forced to shut under the new restrictions, time-limited from Thursday 5 November until 2 December. Takeaway and delivery services can continue, and supermarkets, schools and universities will stay open.

The PM said: “I’m under no illusions about how difficult this will be for businesses which have already had to endure such hardship this year and I’m truly, truly sorry for that – and that’s why we’re going to extend the furlough system through November.

“The furlough system was a success in the spring, it supported people in businesses in a critical time. We will not end it, we will extend furlough until December.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has shepherded the furlough scheme, tweeted: "Following the PM’s announcement on further restrictions across the country we have decided to extended the furlough scheme for a further month covering 80% of employees’ wages."

But the Night Time Industries Association said the new closures would leave night-economy businesses "facing a financial armageddon".

"It is the most horrific of Halloweens," the body's chief executive Michael Kill said.

“It’s frightening to think that given the gravity of the situation, we are still being given limited communication, consultation or time to respond, or plan around these decisions.

“The entire night time economy consisting of thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of workers are suffering.“Their plight is being made even worse by the huge void in financial support for the sector.

“Many of our businesses have experienced extreme financial hardship, been presented with unmanageable operational measures and have in some cases been forced into complete closure since March."

The measures in full lasting from Thursday until 2 December:

- Stay at home unless for education, for work if you cannot work from home, for exercise, for medical reasons, to shop for food and essentials, to care for othersNon-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues will all be closed

- Click and collect can continue and essential shops such as supermarkets will remain open. Bars, pubs and restaurants must stay closed except for delivery or take-away services

- Hairdressers and beauty salons will close

- Schools, colleges and universities will all remain open

- Childminders and nurseries will stay open and childcare bubbles, where for example a grandparent provides childcare while a parent works, will be able to continue. After-school clubs and sports clubs will be suspended.

- People are advised not to travel unless for essential reasons. People can travel for work. Anyone on holiday will be allowed to return to the UK.

