Boris Johnson belts out karaoke and swigs champagne as he lives it up on Italy holiday

Boris Johnson partied at a nightclub in Capri. Picture: @gianluigilemboofficial/Instagram

By Ruth Lawes

Boris Johnson let loose on his Italian getaway, belting out karaoke tunes and swigging champagne straight from the bottle during a raucous night out.

The former Prime Minister, 61, partied the night away at popular celebrity hotspot Taverna Anema e Core in Capri, which has previously hosted the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon.

Social media footage captured Mr Johnson performing Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond and a picture of himself with the nightclub's owner Gianluigi Lembo was posted on its official Instagram account.

He also performed songs including Hey Jude by The Beatles and Mamma Mia by Abba.

During the evening, Mr Johnson was spotted waving Union Jacks and the Mexican flag and wearing a sombrero as he swigged from a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne.

Mr and Mrs Johnson are holidaying in Italy. Picture: Getty

Mr Johnson was at Taverna Anema e Core with his wife Carrie Johnson, who was cradling their two-year-old daughter Poppy.

The couple were previously spotted at Gran Caffe on Capri's main piazza before heading to the night club where they partied until 1am.

A former local politician who did not want to be named told The Telegraph: "It is great for Capri to see someone like Boris Johnson relaxed on holiday and expressing himself with so much passion.

"It is great for the island’s image.”

Compared to his earlier trip to a safari park this year, Mr Johnson’s holiday in Italy appears markedly more relaxed and incident-free.

Boris Johnson bitten by ostrich at safari park earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

In April, Mrs Johnson shared an Instagram clip of Mr Johnson driving through the park with his four-year-old son Wilfred on his lap.

As slows down the car to get a better look at the large bird, an ostrich suddenly leans in and bites him on the hand.

Mr Johnson quickly jerks his hand away and shouts: "Oh cripes. F***ing hell."

Mrs Johnson captioned the post: "Too funny not to share."