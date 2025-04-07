Watch as Boris Johnson swears loudly as he is attacked by ostrich

Boris Johnson bitten by ostrich at safari park. Picture: Instagram

By Ella Bennett

This is the moment Boris Johnson was bitten by an ostrich while at a safari park with his family.

In a hilarious clip shared on social media, Mr Johnson can be seen driving through a safari park with his four-year-old son Wilfred on his lap.

As the former Prime Minister slows down the car to get a better look at the large bird, the ostrich suddenly leans in and bites him on the hand.

He quickly jerks his hand away and shouts: "Oh cripes. F***ing hell."

The clip was shared to Instagram by Mr Johnson's wife, Carrie. She captioned the post: "Too funny not to share."

Former Made in Chelsea Star Georgia Toffolo, who appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here alongside Mr Johnson's dad Stanley Johnson, commented: "I'm SCREAMING."

One fan said: "Love Boris. So miss him in Government. He is badly needed."

Another added: "Love the giggles. And Boris' reaction is soooooo British."

Mr and Mrs Johnson share three children together, Wilfred, four, Romy, three and Frank, one.

The family are currently on holiday in Texas, US.