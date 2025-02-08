Exclusive

'My face was swelling up like Frankenstein's Monster': LBC uncovers scores of illegal botox products being sold online

8 February 2025, 00:09 | Updated: 8 February 2025, 00:10

Marcelle King
Marcelle King was given fake botox by a man pretending to be a doctor. Picture: Marcelle King

By Heather Cartwright

LBC has uncovered black market botox being routinely injected on UK high streets - with experts warning it’s creating “a threat to public health”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Only six prescription-only botox brands are legal for cosmetic use in the UK, but LBC has learned of companies illegally selling banned botulinum toxins through social media and websites masquerading as legitimate medical suppliers.

Councils across the country - including in Manchester, Wolverhampton and Nottinghamshire - are warning about Innotox, Botulax and RenTox, all of which are manufactured in South Korea and not authorised for use in the UK.

There are concerns black market sales are being fueled by the viral K-Beauty trend, with Korean skincare and cosmetic procedures like 'glass skin facials' surging in popularity.

These banned botox products are often found in salons, environmental health officers have told LBC.

They say aestheticians are purchasing them through social media.

The government's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency say botox from unregulated sellers is often substandard or fake and "represents both a threat to public health and an increased risk of harm to individuals."

The consequences of being injected with counterfeit toxins can be life threatening.

Marcelle King was given fake botox by a man pretending to be a doctor.

She suffered a huge anaphylactic shock to the substance, which tests showed was unrefined beef gelatine imported from China.

"He started these injections... each one felt like a red hot cigarette," Marcelle told LBC.

"My (face) was swelling up like Frankenstein's Monster and my eyes started blistering up. I was really wheezing and struggling to breathe."

Marcelle
Marcelle said her face swelled up and her eyes started blistering. Picture: Marcelle King

Read more: Grenfell Tower will be demolished, government confirms

Read more: British couple found dead in French villa named as fears former organised crime financial investigator was 'murdered'

Marcelle was hospitalised and, eventually, the man who gave her the injections was jailed.

Eleven years on, she still lives with constant pain and the effects of nerve damage caused by the incident.

Plastic surgeon Dalvi Humza, from the Joint Council for Cosmetic Practitioners, told LBC the demand for blackmarket botox is driven by cost.

He believes this is exacerbating the problem in the UK: "The going rate for a toxin when buying through the regulatory body is quite high, around £100. I could get one of these [unregulated products] for £10." Mr Humza is urging anyone having an aesthetic procedure to check exactly what they are being injected with, and identify whether it is a UK-registered product.

The MHRA says anyone who suspects a product is fake or unregulated should report it directly to them, through their Yellow Card scheme.

Latest News

See more Latest News

PM holds 'crisis summit' after Bank of England warning over 'Stagflation'

'Either be disruptors or disrupted': Starmer tells ministers at start of 'crisis summit' after Bank of England warns of 'Stagflation'
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals

Calls for Kanye West to be removed from X after 'antisemitic rampage' online

Netlifx has hiked its subscription prices without adverts by £2, or 18%, to £12.99 a month for British users.

Netflix hikes prices for Brits after hitting record subscription figures

EL SALVADOR-RELIGION-WELBY

Justin Welby to live at Lambeth Palace despite quitting as archbishop after report into Church safeguarding failures
Retired PC Tim Bradshaw (left) and Andrew Newman, deputy chair of Sussex Police Federation, outside Portsmouth Crown Court

Retired police officer found not guilty after knocking two men off electric motorbike in order to 'protect life'
Detective Sergeant Richard Mills, aged 42, of Rochdale was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court

Police detective jailed for 18 months after two sexual assaults on colleagues in workplace

World News

See more World News

President Trump Hosts Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba At The White House

Donald Trump slams brakes on some China tariffs in third trade war U-turn

4 hours ago

A British man found dead with his wife inside their isolated French villa

British couple found dead in French villa named as fears former organised crime financial investigator was 'murdered'

10 hours ago

At least two dead after the plane crashed in Sao Paulo

Plane crash claims at least two lives as light aircraft smashes into a bus in Sao Paulo

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News